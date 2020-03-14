The Public Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of I AND YOU

The Public Theatre has announced that they will cancel all upcoming performances of I and You.

They have released the following statement:

We are deeply committed to the work that we do and the audiences we serve. The growing concern with regard to the global outbreak of COVID-19 has been cause for great alarm and in an effort to maintain the health and safety of our artists, audiences and staff we have made the difficult decision to cancel all performances of I and You.

If you have already purchased tickets to I and You, we will be contacting you directly in the coming days with specific information regarding your purchase. You are welcome to exchange your ticket(s) for a future performance at The Public Theatre, donate the cost of your ticket(s) to help support our artists and team during this difficult time, or receive a refund for your purchase. Our administrative staff will be available to support any questions or concerns that you may have.

Please email us at info@thepublictheatre.org and we will get back to you as soon as possible. We thank you all for your continued support during these trying times. As a non-profit organization we exist solely because of the love and enthusiasm of our community. We thank you all very much for your continued support as we work swiftly during this ever-evolving situation.

Please take care of yourselves and of others.





