The Original LATE NIGHT CATECHISM To Bring Sidesplitting Laughter To The Gracie Theatre

In 2019, the Gracie Theatre presented 'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3. Based on the enthusiastic audience response to this production, the Gracie Theatre decided to bring the first play in the series to Bangor on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with two performances at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show features all new lessons by Sister Mary Christina for her "adult catechism class" that will resonate with Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

"This year's Late Nite Catechism is the original show in the Late Nite Catechism series - the one that started it all. Though it differs from the 'Til Death Do Us Part version we presented last year, we have the same "sister," brilliantly portrayed by actress Denise Fennell. She was an audience favorite. Our patrons wanted more and demanded we have her back," said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre.

Sponsored by Downeast Toyota, this comedy is part of The Gracie's eighth successful season. Bangor Savings Bank sponsors the season.

Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back -sometimes nostalgically, (and sometimes fearfully), to the children they once were. The irrepressible "Sister" teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of "students" (the audience).

Over the course of the play, "Sister" goes from benevolent instructor, rewarding the "students" for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and laminated saint cards, to authoritative drill sergeant. These abrupt mood swings are bound to strike a resonant chord with everyone who survived the ups and downs of going to school with an omniscient authoritarian at the helm.

The Catholic Register (Toronto) said, "The show appeals to Catholics and non-Catholics alike since 'Sister' clearly explains religious references in lighthearted ways while maintaining a serious tone that isn't too preachy and far from being saccharine."

The New York Times in 1996 declared, "Late Nite Catechism speaks to an audience much broader than the membership of any one church."





