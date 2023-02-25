Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Monmouth Community Players Announce Cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS

The production runs March 10th - 19th, 2023.

Feb. 25, 2023  

The Monmouth Community Players, along with Marquis season sponsor, Great Falls Regional Federal Credit Union, and season sponsors Auburn Savings Bank, Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union, and LWPE Law Offices, will present Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters. Co-directing this epic adventure are Mary Melquist and Scotty Venable. Their fearless team includes Caroline White as Stage Manager and Emily Kalafarski as Producer.

Follow Agnes Evans, a normal high school teacher, on her quest to discover the true meaning of love, strength, and identity through the writing of her somewhat distant sister, Tilly. After her family dies in a devastating car crash, Agnes finds a hidden treasure that holds the key to learning more about her sister, an original Dungeons & Dragons adventure crafted by Tilly. Embark on an adventure with Agnes to not only kill the monsters laid out before her but to learn about her sister's life in a way she never thought possible.

This colorful campaign is brought to life by a multi-talented cast of actors from all over Maine, including: Julie Sanborn of Gray; Megan Hopper of Sidney; Brady Gardner and Abby Jones of Farmingdale; Patrick Hamlin of Wales; Kathryn Ross of Gardiner; Emily McLean of Sabattus; Amy Griswold and Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Hannah Hanson of Waterville; Birdie Gay of Monmouth; Charlotte Morin of Lewiston; and Larry Vinal of Augusta.

She Kills Monsters, by Qui Nguyen, is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

She Kills Monsters will be performed in the beautiful, historic Cumston Hall at 796 Main Street, Monmouth from March 10th - 19th, 2023. Performances will be at 7:30PM on 3/10, 3/11, 3/17 and 3/18, with matinee 2PM shows on 3/12 and 3/19. For more information or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call (207) 370-9566, or purchase tickets online at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.




February 20, 2023

February 19, 2023

February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023

February 16, 2023

