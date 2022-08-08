The Community Little Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK Opens This Week

The Community Little Theatre production of School of Rock - The Musical opens this weekend. Based on the 2003 movie, the show features all the original songs from the movie, 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a band of some very talented local youth. School of Rock will warm your heart and blow you away in equal measure!

School of Rock will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on August 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20; and at 2:00 p.m. on August 14 and 21. Tickets are general admission and may be purchased online at LACLT.com or by calling 783-0958. If space allows, tickets will also be available at the door.

L/A Community Little Theater, located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, has been producing livetheater since 1940. A volunteer, non-profit organization, our goal is to provide affordable andquality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theater for area youth. www.laclt.com.