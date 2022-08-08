Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 8, 2022  

The Community Little Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK Opens This Week

The Community Little Theatre production of School of Rock - The Musical opens this weekend. Based on the 2003 movie, the show features all the original songs from the movie, 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a band of some very talented local youth. School of Rock will warm your heart and blow you away in equal measure!

School of Rock will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on August 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20; and at 2:00 p.m. on August 14 and 21. Tickets are general admission and may be purchased online at LACLT.com or by calling 783-0958. If space allows, tickets will also be available at the door.

L/A Community Little Theater, located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, has been producing livetheater since 1940. A volunteer, non-profit organization, our goal is to provide affordable andquality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theater for area youth. www.laclt.com.





