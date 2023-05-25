THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November

The Music Hall will be alive with The Sound of Music this holiday season when the Ogunquit Playhouse presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, November 29-December 17, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Based on the true story of The Trapp Family Singers, this final collaboration between the acclaimed songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II has become one of the world’s most cherished musicals of all time, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“For this year's annual holiday production, we are bringing new energy to a timeless tale that has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds for generations. The Sound of Music will transport you to a world where dreams soar and passions ignite in spectacle, joy, and music so memorable it will melt your heart. There's simply no better gift for the holidays than a live theatre experience,” says Bradford Kenney, Executive Artistic Director at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Set against the backdrop of Austria on the brink of World War II, The Sound of Music follows the adventures of a problem named Maria, new governess for the von Trapp family, who turns everyone’s world (including her own) upside down, underscored by some of the most unforgettable songs ever composed for the stage – “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherd,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and more! Whether you’re an avid fan or experiencing the show live on stage for the very first time, this unique theatrical event will enchant and delight you and your loved ones this holiday season.

The cast and creative team for The Sound of Music will be announced later this fall.