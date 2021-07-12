THE MIDNIGHT RIDE OF SAM & LUCY Will Be Performed at The Art Gallery On Diamond Cove in July

Most one-night stands end with a walk of shame. This one ends with a lockdown. Last night, Boston-dwellers Sean and Lucy drank their sorrows away together after the bombing of the marathon put the city on edge. They never expected to see each other again, let alone get stuck in Sean's kitchen making small talk while police search for the suspects outside. A couple of strangers and a very strange circumstance make for a surreal morning that the pair will never forget.

The Midnight Ride of Sean & Lucy was originally developed through Roundabout Theatre Company's Underground Reading series in 2015. It has been a semi-finalist for The Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, finalist for LOCAL Theatre Company's LAB 17, and nominated for the 2021 National New Play Network's showcase of new plays.

The play reading will take place on Saturday, July 31st @ 7pm.

The capacity for the performance is limited.

The event is free and will take place steps from the ferry dock inside the Art Gallery.

If you need more information about the event or directions to the space you can contact: midnightrideofseanandlucy@gmail.com.