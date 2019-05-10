THE LEGEND OF THE BANANA KID at The Public Theatre

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend? Great family fun is happening at The Public Theatre on Sunday, May 19th at 2pm when the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers perform their award-winning show, The Legend of the Banana Kid.

Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure! With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits.

The Legend of the Banana Kid features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, and a slew of flying and twirling Styrofoam bananas. Almost an hour in length, the show is perfect for children ages 4 and up.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor, Maine and is comprised of three siblings. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers have received 3 Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award for puppetry!

Tickets for The Legend of the Banana Kid are only $5 for anyone 4-18, and $10 for adults. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit www.thepublictheatre.org





