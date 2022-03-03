THE HOMECOMING: An Odyssey Collective Open Studio Event Announced March 13
Join members of the Homecoming Odyssey Collective for an Open Studio session on Sunday, March 13th from 1:30 - 3:00 at Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher Street, South Portland.
The Devising Collective has been meeting monthly to work towards an immersive Installation Production June 24-26, 2022. Inspired by the theme of "Homecoming" in Homer's The Odyssey, this Open Studio event is an opportunity for interested visitors to come in and see in-progress, hands-on art-making with creatives of the Devising Collective. Not a formal presentation, but rather an open opportunity for community collaboration, participation, questions, and conversations around this project.
The Open Studio will be divided into two 45-minute sessions. This event is free to attend but we ask for visitors to RSVP: https://forms.gle/oY3FhbLvKr7to4fs6. Each session will be capped at 15 visitors as we continue to observe safety protocols around Covid-19. All MHTC safety protocols remain in place, including masking at all times and proof of vaccination/boosters at the Box Office.
The Homecoming: An Odyssey Collective is composed of company members: Reba Askari, Jennifer Halm-Perazone, Stacey Koloski, and Mark Rubin and guest artists, Brooke Bolduc, Josh Hsu, Ian-Mer Lindsey and Shannon Wade.
To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit our website (www.madhorse.com) or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company), follow us on Instagram and Twitter @madhorsetheatre, or send an email to: madhorsetheatre@gmail.com