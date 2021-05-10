Silent Auction Opens At L-A Community Little Theatre

The L-A Community Little Theatre is preparing to launch its third annual "Not So Little" Online Auction starting May 16. Funds raised from this year's auction will be directed to the theatre's building fund. Local businesses have again showed tremendous support for CLT through sponsorship and the donation of items.

The focus of CLT's last auction, which earned $6,700, was to cover costs incurred after the theatre had to shut down due to the pandemic. While the theatre has yet to launch its first post-COVID production, volunteers have been busy with behind-the-scenes activity and making improvements to the facility. The CLT community hopes to bring back live theatre to the Lewiston-Auburn community in the very near future.

This year's auction is sponsored by Modern Woodmen, Skelton Taintor and Abbott, and L'Hommedieu Law. Donations have been made by Shaw's, Day's Jewelers, Lamey Wellehan, Broadstreet Music, Martindale Country Club, and the Inn at Poland Spring, just to name a few. The auction boasts more than 50 items including private sailing cruises, signed theater memorabilia, designer purses, art work, cookware, golf outings, and dance and piano lessons.

All auction information is on the CLT website at www.laclt.com. Bidding will go live at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16 and will continue through 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Additional items are likely to be added to the auction after bidding begins.