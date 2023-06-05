SWEET DREAMS: THE AIR SUPPLY MUSICAL to Premiere at KIRA Amphitheater This Month

After a sold out workshop performance at the Fredericton Playhouse, KIRA and Broadway by the Sea will present the world premiere of Sweet Dreams: The Air Supply Musical!

Written by Broadway Veterans Tony LePage and Justin Matthew Sargent, Sweet Dreams is a comedic, modern day adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream told through the timeless music of iconic 80's duo, Air Supply! Set in New York City, this hilarious and heartfelt story is one about empowerment, self-acceptance and love in all its forms.

The production stars vocal powerhouse Omar Cardona (NBC's THE VOICE), Broadway's Tony LePage (Come From Away), Darcy Jo Wood (PBS Doo Wop Generation), Courtney LePage (Rock of Ages), Barry DeBois (Once: The Musical), Cameron Macduffee (Jesus Christ Superstar), and features Melanie Murray, Ryan Tapley, Katelyn Goodwin, Mallory Kelly, Naomi McGowen, Grayson Lapointe, Lucas Gutierrez-Robert, and Bethany Robertson.

With a nostalgic score of the band's greatest hits (Lost in Love, All Out of Love, Every Woman in the World...and more!) and brand new songs written by Graham Russell himself, the show is sure to have you falling in love again with Kingsbrae Garden, Shakespeare and AIR SUPPLY!

The show will take place ONE NIGHT ONLY 6/10/23, 6:30pm at the stunning KIRA Amphitheater in St. Andrews, NB. For tickets and information: Click Here

Music and Lyrics: Graham Russell and others

Book: Tony LePage and Justin Matthew Sargent

Director: Courtney Hammond

Musical Director: Michael Doherty

Original Arrangements: Jonathan Ivie

KIRA Amphitheatre

130 Prince of Wales Street

St. Andrews, New Brunswick E5B1R3