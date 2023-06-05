SWEET DREAMS: THE AIR SUPPLY MUSICAL to Premiere at KIRA Amphitheater This Month

Sweet Dreams is a comedic, modern day adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream told through the timeless music of iconic 80's duo, Air Supply!

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Max Clayton, Christian Probst, Kate Loprest and More Will Lead SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Ogun Photo 3 Clayton, Probst, Loprest & More Will Lead SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November Photo 4 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November

SWEET DREAMS: THE AIR SUPPLY MUSICAL to Premiere at KIRA Amphitheater This Month

SWEET DREAMS: THE AIR SUPPLY MUSICAL to Premiere at KIRA Amphitheater This Month

After a sold out workshop performance at the Fredericton Playhouse, KIRA and Broadway by the Sea will present the world premiere of Sweet Dreams: The Air Supply Musical!

Written by Broadway Veterans Tony LePage and Justin Matthew Sargent, Sweet Dreams is a comedic, modern day adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream told through the timeless music of iconic 80's duo, Air Supply! Set in New York City, this hilarious and heartfelt story is one about empowerment, self-acceptance and love in all its forms.

The production stars vocal powerhouse Omar Cardona (NBC's THE VOICE), Broadway's Tony LePage (Come From Away), Darcy Jo Wood (PBS Doo Wop Generation), Courtney LePage (Rock of Ages), Barry DeBois (Once: The Musical), Cameron Macduffee (Jesus Christ Superstar), and features Melanie Murray, Ryan Tapley, Katelyn Goodwin, Mallory Kelly, Naomi McGowen, Grayson Lapointe, Lucas Gutierrez-Robert, and Bethany Robertson.

With a nostalgic score of the band's greatest hits (Lost in Love, All Out of Love, Every Woman in the World...and more!) and brand new songs written by Graham Russell himself, the show is sure to have you falling in love again with Kingsbrae Garden, Shakespeare and AIR SUPPLY!

The show will take place ONE NIGHT ONLY 6/10/23, 6:30pm at the stunning KIRA Amphitheater in St. Andrews, NB. For tickets and information: Click Here

Music and Lyrics: Graham Russell and others

Book: Tony LePage and Justin Matthew Sargent

Director: Courtney Hammond

Musical Director: Michael Doherty

Original Arrangements: Jonathan Ivie

KIRA Amphitheatre

130 Prince of Wales Street
St. Andrews, New Brunswick E5B1R3




RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhous Photo
VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get a first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's 5-week return engagement of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (May 11-June 10) as the bonus opening act for their 2023 season. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 1.

2
Sailing the Ship of Dreams at MSMT: David Girolmo and Ian Knauer Talk TITANIC Photo
Sailing the Ship of Dreams at MSMT: David Girolmo and Ian Knauer Talk TITANIC

“The music and the story are moving, compelling, beautiful, funny, and this particular telling is unique because it utilizes incredible technology not previously available,” says actor Ian Knauer, who plays the Titanic’s first officer William Murdoch, in the spectacular new production that opens Maine State Music Theatre’s 2023 season at the Pickard Theater on June 7th.

3
BANANA Comes to PortFringe Photo
BANANA Comes to PortFringe

Is he human? Or is he banana? Join Michael Galligan ('...of considerable wit and guile,' says The List) as he transforms into the one and only Banana Man, trapped in a box with just one hour before he ripens. Experience an unforgettable performance that blends burlesque, stand-up, dance, physical comedy, singing, magic, and more. With plenty of audience participation, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end and wondering what it means to be put in a box.

4
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November

The Music Hall will be alive with The Sound of Music this holiday season when the Ogunquit Playhouse presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, November 29-December 17, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse Video VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE AHAB INSIDE ME—Redux
Colonial Theater (7/19-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Picasso at the Lapin Agile
L/A Community Little Theatre (6/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5
Maine State Music Theatre (7/19-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening at Dave's Sauna
Deertrees Theatre (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Piano Men - The Music of Elton and Billy
Deertrees Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Maine State Music Theatre (6/28-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Bus - The Who Tribute Band
Deertrees Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Titanic
Maine State Music Theatre (6/07-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Maine State Music Theatre (8/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You