SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE is Coming to Husson University's Gracie Theatre

"Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience," blasts off in Bangor for a "one-night only" concert event on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage of Husson University's Gracie Theatre. The concert and the 2022-2023 season are sponsored in part by Bangor Savings Bank.

"'Space Oddity' is a huge, globally popular David Bowie concert that pays tribute to one of rock 'n rolls' greatest innovators and showmen," said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. "David Brighton transforms from space-aged rock idol to polished mainstream media star right before our eyes."

The live, multi-media spectacle takes audience members on a musical journey through Bowie's constantly metamorphosing career. Brighton and his band perform some of Bowie's greatest hits note-for-note. If audience members didn't know better, they'd think they were transported back in time to an actual Bowie concert where they were experiencing some of the most exciting moments in rock 'n roll music history.

Bowie fans will be treated to legendary favorites including "Fame," "Pressure," "Modern Love," and of course, "Space Oddity." A fun fact for Bangor area fans is that Brighton and his band performed with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra in 2018.

Brighton is credited with being the world's best David Bowie impersonator. His credits include performing side-by-side with Bowie himself in the TV commercials for Vittel Mineral Water. He also performed on "Reality," a Bowie CD. In addition, Brighton has been a resident cast member of the world famous "Legends in Concert" - the Las Vegas production show. He was also cast as David Bowie in the Warner Brothers feature film, "The Watchmen," and appeared as the famous artist in a concert video featuring international pop star Shakira.

Brighton has performed on the same bill with some of the biggest acts the world has known including: Morrissey, Elton John, Devo, Smash Mouth, Stevie Wonder, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Chicago, Little Richard and Barry Manilow. He has also performed at events for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Brooke Shields, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Jay Leno, David Foster, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, Barbara Streisand, Quincy Jones and Nicholas Cage to name a few.

The United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Europe are just some of the countries where Brighton and the band have appeared in concert. They just completed a tour of Finland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Israel, New Zealand and China.

According to the LA Review, "David Brighton's charisma keeps the audience mesmerized and his vocals are flawless... His likeness to Bowie is eerie... The crowd actually gasped in amazement as he took the stage... you wondered if it wasn't really Bowie himself...What Brighton and band give is nothing short of the opportunity to go back in time..."

This tribute concert will be at Husson University's Gracie Theatre on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Prices for this show range from $32.50 - $42 depending on seat choices. There's a small ticketing fee of $2.50 per ticket with a maximum of $10.00 per order. Tickets are available on the theatre's website, www.gracietheatre.com or by calling the box office is 207-941-7888.

For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie's "You Pick 4" season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discount price. The premium seats located in the orchestra section are available for a limited time. Patrons can purchase tickets for the "You Pick 4" plan now through February 23.

Single tickets range from $20.00 - $47.50 over the course of the season depending on the show and the seat. Ticket prices vary depending on the performer. Multiple show purchases using the "You Pick 4" discount will reduce the overall cost by 20%.

The Gracie Theatre, in a collaboration between artists, students, and university constituents, is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that provides hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community through a combination of diverse cultural programming and community engagement. Learn more about the Gracie Theatre and upcoming shows at GracieTheatre.com.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.