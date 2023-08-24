Review: MSMT Treats Large Crowd to Free Outdoor Concert on the Mall

The record crowd who came out to fill the Brunswick Mall and celebrate the final week of the theatre company’s 2023 season were treated to a summer’s evening of joyful song, performed by the stars of SOMETHING ROTTEN! (the current main stage production) and the MSMT Singers. The concert, presented in conjunction with the Brunswick Downtown Association and funded in part by a gift from the Maine Arts Commission, featured sixteen selections from the musical theatre repertoire and was emceed by MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark with his customary flair.

Demonstrating his stylistic versatility, Music Director/reeds, Ben McNaboe (Erik Wakar, Assistant Music Director/keyboards) led the seven-piece band - Mark Fredericks/drums, Robben Harris/bass, Dana Teboe/trombone, Ryan LePage/trumpet, Bailey Giles/reeds - and created the well-crafted arrangements and excellent vocal preparation.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! cast members delighted in a variety of selections: Carolyn Anne Miller in a heartfelt “Love Will Come Find Me” (BANDSTAND), Dennis O’Bannion in a lively rendition of “Positivity”(LITTLE MERMAID) complete with tap break, Stephanie Maloney in an arresting version of the rarely heard “Rumble, Rumble” (PERILS OF PAULINE), Michael Olaribigbe in a winsome “I Love Betsy (HONEYMOON IN VEGAS), Alicia Babin in a powerful “Lost and Found”(CITY OF ANGELS), J.P. Qualters in a mournful “Cry” (FOREVER PLAID), David Buergler in a heart-wrenching “Out There” (HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME), and Hannah Hubbard closing out the evening in a rousing “A Little Less Conversation (ALL SHOOK UP).

The MSMT Singers, who have been in residence at the theatre all summer, got to shine as well. Jalen Kirkmani in a lyrical rendition of “Her Voice” (LITTLE MERMAID), Elijah James in an impassioned “Not the Boy Next Door” (BOY FROM OZ), Collin Flanagan in a soaring “My Corner of the Sky” (PIPPIN), and Albert Sterner in a moving version of “My Petersburg” (ANASTASIA). Jasmine Gillenwaters sang a characterful “Something That’s Green” (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS); Chelsea Peña gave lyrical force to Carole King’s “Beautiful”; Camila V. Romero regaled the audience with Michael Bublé’s “Sway,” and Cari Walton captivated the huge crowd with a sparkling account of “If My Friends Could See Me Now” (SWEET CHARITY) complete with a sprightly dance solo.

The MSMT sound team created a well-balanced soundscape that encompassed the entire four blocks of the Mall.

Perhaps one of the most satisfying aspects of this annual event is the opportunity it provides for an audience from widely diverse ages, demographics, and experiences to come together to enjoy a little bit of Broadway right here in Brunswick.

MSMT Concert on the Mall was held on August 23 at 5:30 p.m. on the Brunswick Town Mall.