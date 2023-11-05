Review: Good Theater Pays Tribute to Broadway's Golden Age in BROADWAY AT THE GOOD: THE TWIN PIANO EDITION

The Good Theater presents a fresh take on its annual musical revue, BROADWAY AT THE GOOD: THE TWIN PIANO EDITION, this time honoring six seminal musicals from Broadway’s Golden Age, performed by a sprightly company of nine under the direction of Brian P. Allen, who conceived and directed the show and serves as its charming emcee.  The original plan called for performing these songs in their rarely heard twin piano arrangements, but on the evening I attended, an indisposition had prevented one of the piano duo from performing, leaving the redoubtable Music Director Victoria Stubbs to accompany the entire show herself – a task she executed with aplomb.

Allen’s knowledge of the American musical repertoire and Broadway lore is encyclopedic, and he is an engaging raconteur.  His script combines the historical context of the works with deliciously amusing – and scrupulously researched -anecdotes, both legendary stories and unfamiliar tales.  He weaves the six megahits of the period – Oklahoma, South Pacific, Finian’s Rainbow, Most Happy Fella, My Fair Lady, and The Sound of Music – into a cohesive narrative filled with a few humorous twists and turns that keep the audience’s attention.  Allen’s staging of the performance demonstrates his imaginative skill; the size and confines of the Good’s stage are factors in foregoing any real choreography, but the musical staging of the numbers is lively, inventive, and makes excellent use of the space and set.

Steve Underwood creates the attractive décor for the production using two large gilt picture frames to announce the names of the shows and an upstage screen on which song titles and performers’ names are projected together with images of the Broadway legends who created the music. A few attractive and simple pieces of furniture (Heather Irish, Props) complete the look with the twin pianos far upstage, but visible throughout.  Ian Odlin ‘s lighting enhances the royal blue, gold, rich dark reds of the palette. Justin Cote supplies the simple contemporary costumes – ladies’ dresses in burgundy or black, men in subdued shades with sometimes matching shirts.  These are peppered with occasional humorous touches, such as the lederhosen for George Dvorsky’s SOUND OF MUSIC NUMBER or the clerical cassocks for the “Nonneberg Brothers.”  Technical Director Craig Robinson and Stage Manager Michael Lynch insure the smooth running of the production.

Review: Good Theater Pays Tribute to Broadway's Golden Age in BROADWAY AT THE GOOD: THE TWIN PIANO EDITION The cast, comprised of familiar and new faces, demonstrates a commitment to the music and a keen sense of humor.  George Dvorsky stars, lending his cultured bass-baritone to memorable moments like “This Nearly Was Mine” (SOUTH PACIFIC), “My Heart Is So Full of You” (MOST HAPPY FELLA), and delightfully silly ones like “The Lonely Goatherd” (SOUND OF MUSIC).   Joel Crowley opens the evening in style with “Oh, What A Wonderful Morning” (OKLAHOMA); Joseph Hitchcock sings an ardent “Younger Than Springtime” (SOUTH PACIFIC), and newcomer DeShaun Williams anchores an animated trio in “Get Me To the Church on Time” (MY FAIR LADY).  The men’s ensemble seemed to enjoy the sly humor of replacing the nuns’ chorus in “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria” (SOUND OF MUSIC) or the yodeling chorus of “Lonely Goatherd.”

Molly Frantzen made a lyrical Eliza Doolittle in “I Could Have Danced All Night,” while Abbey Hutchins was a perky Nellie Forbush in “I’m Going to Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair.”  Lynne McGhee romped through a campy rendition of “Bali Hai” (SOUTH PACIFIC), while Mikayla Jane and Anna Hawkes made strong debuts, lending their sweet sopranos to a number of duets and ensembles.

BROADWAY AT THE GOOD is an annual treat at the Good Theater, but this special edition devoted to shows which exist in twin piano versions, is particularly well constructed, informative, and entertaining, and takes the opportunity to present beloved repertoire in new contexts.  The intimacy of the setting and the cohesion and chemistry of the cast add to the appeal to make for a thoroughly enjoyable evening.

 

Photos courtesy Good theater, Steve Underwood, photographer

BROADWAY AT THE GOOD runs from November 1-19, 2023, at the Good Theater, 76 Congress Street, Portland, ME www.goodtheater.com  207-835-0895




