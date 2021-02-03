Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Portland Symphony Orchestra Announces Winter 2021 Lineup

Concerts begin tonight, February 3.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Portland Symphony Orchestra has announced its plans for concerts throughout winter of 2021.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra has been inspiring audiences since it made its debut almost a century ago. And while there's little chance that today's patrons will find a concert canceled because the hall's custodian went fishing (as was the case in 1924) the PSO still resonates with a refrain that echoes far beyond the borders of our city and stage. That sound is grounded in our commitment to the world-class performance of exceptional musical experiences we invite you to share.

Check out the lineup below and learn more at https://portlandsymphony.org/.

La mer

February 3 - March 5, 2021

Celebrate the New Year with Debussy's gorgeous ode to the ocean, La mer, as well as a stirring performance of Arturo Márquez's harp concerto Máscaras.

Shostakovich & Tchaikovsky

February 17, 2021 - March 19, 2021

A concert of towering works from some the greats - including Shostakovich's virtuosic Concerto for Piano, Trumpet, & Strings No. 1, a shimmering homage to Mozart by Tchaikovsky, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker's transcendent Lyric for Strings.

POPS! concert: Satchmo: The Louis Armstrong Tribute

March 3, 2021 - April 2, 2021

Byron Stripling helms this magnificent medley honoring the great Louis Armstrong.

POPS! concert: Schooner Fare

March 17, 2021 - April 16, 2021

Renowned Portland folk band Schooner Fare revisits their iconic tunes with your PSO.

Charles Dimmick Plays Mozart

March 24, 2021 - April 23, 2021

Delight in an evening of Mozart - including PSO Concertmaster Charles Dimmick's radiant interpretation of Mozart's final violin concerto and a dazzling performance of the majestic "Haffner" symphony.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Maine Stories   Shows
Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Presents GABBING WITH GEORGE ABOUT GEORGE Photo

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Presents GABBING WITH GEORGE ABOUT GEORGE

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents THE TINIEST LIBRARIAN FINDS A VALENTINE Photo

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents THE TINIEST LIBRARIAN FINDS A VALENTINE

Ghostlight Theater Camp- A Summer Filled with Theater, Joy, and Opportunity Photo

Ghostlight Theater Camp- A Summer Filled with Theater, Joy, and Opportunity

Wreaths Across America Remembers The 78th Anniversary Of The Sinking Of The U.S.A.T. Dorch Photo

Wreaths Across America Remembers The 78th Anniversary Of The Sinking Of The U.S.A.T. Dorchester


More Hot Stories For You