Portland Symphony Orchestra Announces Winter 2021 Lineup
Concerts begin tonight, February 3.
Portland Symphony Orchestra has announced its plans for concerts throughout winter of 2021.
The Portland Symphony Orchestra has been inspiring audiences since it made its debut almost a century ago. And while there's little chance that today's patrons will find a concert canceled because the hall's custodian went fishing (as was the case in 1924) the PSO still resonates with a refrain that echoes far beyond the borders of our city and stage. That sound is grounded in our commitment to the world-class performance of exceptional musical experiences we invite you to share.
Check out the lineup below and learn more at https://portlandsymphony.org/.
La mer
February 3 - March 5, 2021
Celebrate the New Year with Debussy's gorgeous ode to the ocean, La mer, as well as a stirring performance of Arturo Márquez's harp concerto Máscaras.
Shostakovich & Tchaikovsky
February 17, 2021 - March 19, 2021
A concert of towering works from some the greats - including Shostakovich's virtuosic Concerto for Piano, Trumpet, & Strings No. 1, a shimmering homage to Mozart by Tchaikovsky, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker's transcendent Lyric for Strings.
POPS! concert: Satchmo: The Louis Armstrong Tribute
March 3, 2021 - April 2, 2021
Byron Stripling helms this magnificent medley honoring the great Louis Armstrong.
POPS! concert: Schooner Fare
March 17, 2021 - April 16, 2021
Renowned Portland folk band Schooner Fare revisits their iconic tunes with your PSO.
Charles Dimmick Plays Mozart
March 24, 2021 - April 23, 2021
Delight in an evening of Mozart - including PSO Concertmaster Charles Dimmick's radiant interpretation of Mozart's final violin concerto and a dazzling performance of the majestic "Haffner" symphony.