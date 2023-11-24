Portland Stage to Present Holiday Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL



Portland Stage Company is bringing back a locally adapted holiday classic paired with a winter clothing drive to benefit Maine Needs.

Director Michael Dix Thomas wanted to make an impact in the same spirit of the play. With Portland's housing crisis and the increase of our neighbors sleeping outside, a clothing drive was a natural choice. Patrons are invited and encouraged to bring items to Portland Stage during the run of the play. This clothing drive, in fact, will be Portland Stage's approach to Giving Tuesday.

Development Director Covey Crolius says, "Giving Tuesday is a great reminder to give thanks and give back. We are so thrilled to partner with L.L. Bean, our generous A Christmas Carol sponsor, to host this drive to support our community. We look forward to welcoming you and your coats to the theater this season." Coats and clothing will benefit Maine Needs.

Portland Stage first produced A Christmas Carol in 1975. In 1996, the annual tradition of remounting the production every year or every other year began, alternating A Christmas Carol with other Christmas classics, which always included a large cast of local children to allow them to absorb the language and acting skills from professional actors on stage. This year's production is directed by Portland Stage's Education Director, Michael Dix Thomas and includes Tom Ford (Member AEA) as Scrooge making his return to the role after twenty years. Dustin Tucker (Member AEA) reprises his role of Bob Cratchit, and Alex Purcell (Member AEA) returns to play Jacob Marley.

This production is adapted by Portland Stage and is sure to delight holiday theater lovers!



Cast & Artists

EBENEZER SCROOGE Tom Ford*

BOB CRATCHIT Dustin Tucker*

GHOSTS Caley Milliken*

NEPHEW FRED Jay Mack*

MRS. CRATCHIT Grace Bauer*

BELLE Rebecca Ho*

Jacob Marley Alex Purcell*

*Member, AEA

Director Michael Dix Thomas*

Scenic Designer Anita Stewart**

Costume Coordinator Kathleen Payton Brown

Lighting Designer Bryon Winn

Sound Designer Seth Asa Sengel

Stage Manager Myles Hatch*

Assistant Stage Manager Meg Lydon*

*Member, AEA

**Member United Scenic Artists

Quick Info

Performance Dates: December 2 through December 24, 2023

Run Time: approximately 1.5 Hours

In-Person: $20-$53. Discounts for seniors 65+ and students.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKETS AVAILABLE: Find rules and restrictions on the website.

RUSH35 Tickets: $20 at the door for registered participants ages 35 and under.

About Portland Stage:

Season 50

Portland Stage offers Mainstage performances, New Works, and Education programs. The 2023-24 Mainstage season includes seven Mainstage productions, staged readings of its commissions, and Studio Series productions. PS promotes and celebrates the creation of new plays with an environment that supports the region's playwrights, builds bridges between its theater and national writers, and develops awareness of theater with three exciting initiatives: the Clauder Competition, the Little Festival of the Unexpected, and From Away, a festival in collaboration with the International Writing Program (IWP) at the University of Iowa. This year, Portland Stage also celebrates its 14th season of the Susie Konkel Theater for Kids and the 100,000 student experiences it has provided in the last decade through its education programs. Subscriptions to Portland Stage are available, and subscribers gain insider access, significant savings, and flexibility. PS is committed to accessibility and is currently completing a renovation to meet this commitment as well as offering ticketing options and expanded community engagement.