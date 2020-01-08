Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos from Mad Horse Theatre's THE EFFECT
Love, science, and the mysteries of the human heart collide in Mad Horse Theatre's The Effect.
See photos from the production below!
South Portland, Maine - Mad Horse Theatre Company presents The Effect by Lucy Prebble, directed by company member Christine Marshall is a witty, thoughtful exploration of the nature of love and the treatment of depression. The Effect by runs January 9 - 26, 2020 at Mad Horse Theatre, 26 Mosher Street, South Portland, ME.
Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors. If you are under 25, tickets are pay-what-you-can for all performances. Pay-what-you-can dates for The Effect are Thursdays, January 9 and 16 and Sunday, January 12. Pay-what-you-can tickets are only available at the door on a first come, first served basis.
Purchase tickets online at www.madhorse.com or call 747-4148 for more information.
Photo Credit: Katie Day
Allison McCall and Jake Cote
Mark Rubin and Amanda Eaton