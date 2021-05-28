Penobscot Theatre Company's CINDERELLA And Shakespeare Classes Now In Person

Beat the heat this summer with 3 cool class offerings through Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy! In light of new CDC Covid-19 guidelines two of the previously virtual offerings will now be held in person. It is strongly recommended that those who are unvaccinated still wear a mask while participating.

"We are eager to have our students back in person with us! With a great Maine summer on the horizon and new CDC guidelines, I think it's the perfect time to dust off the dance shoes and Shakespeare books and come play with us!" says Education Director, Ben Layman, "and now instead of two offerings, we have three to provide a range of content kids of all ages can participate in!"

The three offerings include: Cinderella! A Musical Theatre Intensive, Summerin' with Shakespeare: An outdoor Shakespeare workshop, and Little Story-Tellers: a virtual story time for tinies.

Cinderella!

(A musical theatre intensive - Now in person!)

Dates: June 21 - July 22nd

Program Duration: Monday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm

Program Description: Students ages 10-18 will have the opportunity to take daily workshops in acting, voice and dance with Joseph Cullinane of the Joffrey Ballet. Workshops will be held in combination theatre spaces between 131 Main & 51 Main Street in Downtown Bangor. Participants will also participate in rehearsals of a new version of Cinderella that will be professionally edited and available to stream on the Penobscot Theatre Company Website.

*This class is available in person or online. Let the instructor know your preference so we can best accommodate you.

Tuition: $400. Registration will be limited to 30 participants

Summerin' with Shakespeare: Acting Outside!

(A Shakespeare focused acting workshop)

Dates: Session 1: June 21 -July 9

Session 2: July 19 - August 6

Program Duration: Monday to Friday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. There will be a final performance for friends and family on the last day of each session.

Program Description: Students ages 8-18 will attend sessions at Fairmount Park in Bangor for a 3 hour workshop in acting basics. Students will also work closely with scenes from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet, and Macbeth.

Tuition $200 each session. Registration is limited to 15 participants per session.

Little Story-Tellers

(An Interactive virtual story time)

Dates: Session 1: June 22 - July 8

Session 2: July 20 - August 5

Program Duration: Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00am to 11:30am.

Program Description: Students ages 4-7 will attend sessions through Zoom. They will explore the basics of acting by participating in the exploring of a different picture book each session.

Tuition: Tuition $50 each session. Registration will be limited to 5 participants per session.

With limited registration for each class all are encouraged to sign-up today to secure a spot. To enroll, call the Penobscot Theatre Company Box Office at 207-942-3333 or visit penobscottheatre.org. All questions can be directed to Ben Layman at 207-947-6618 ext. 107 or education@penobscottheatre.org.