Penobscot Theatre Company Welcomes Back Live Audiences With MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

Penobscot Theatre Company will welcome back live audiences with Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play. Performances run November 18 - December 26, 2021.

Join the studio audience at WPTC for a star-studded musical adaptation of this beloved holiday classic. When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court. When the belief of a little girl makes all the difference, the result is nothing short of miraculous. Adapted from the original 1947 Lux Radio Hour Broadcast and paired with live Foley effects, localized jingles and an original, musical score, this perennial Christmas favorite is sure to melt the most cynical of hearts.

Miracle on 34th Street harkens back to our 2015 production of It's a Wonderful Life, A Radio Play by Joe Landry. Once again, we return to the studios of WPTC in the year 1947! Audiences will watch a handful of actors take on multiple characters, see and hear the Foley Artist create the sounds of footsteps in snow or crowds roaring, and listen to the amazing WPTC band as they weave music throughout the evening.

Learn more at https://www.penobscottheatre.org/show/miracle-play/.