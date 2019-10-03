Penobscot Theatre Company Presents Creepy, Victorian Melodrama GASLIGHT

Penobscot Theatre Company is pleased to announce GASLIGHT, a suspenseful thriller that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Set in late 19th century London, the home of Jack and Bella Manningham seems the picture of upper-middle class tranquility. Their residence on Angel Street is comfortable, replete with servants and maids. At first glance, Jack is attentive and kind, but it becomes quickly apparent that Bella is under a great deal of stress, and Jack may very well be the cause. Not all is as it seems.

Written in 1938 by Patrick Hamilton, GASLIGHT is the psychologically thrilling story of a woman brought to the brink of insanity by her emotionally torturous and manipulative husband. A Broadway hit, that was first produced on the West End, GASLIGHT was subsequently made into two films. The second film (1944) was directed by George Cukor, starred a luminous cast, including Ingrid Bergman, and was nominated for seven Academy Awards.

The psychological term "gaslighting" which describes the form of psychological abuse in which a victim is gradually manipulated into doubting his or her own sanity originated from the play and its two film adaptations. The fictional work is also the first artistic portrayal of this type of psychological abuse.

Winslow Corbett, makes her Penobscot Theatre Company debut as the heroine of this classic melodrama. Winslow's extensive stage credits include multiple productions at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, South Coast Rep and others. In addition to her strong classical repertoire, Winslow played Elaine Robinson in the National Tour of THE GRADUATE.

Atlanta's Robin Bloodworth returns to Penobscot Theatre Company to play the villainous Mr. Manningham. A deeply valued member of the Atlanta theatre community, Robin is also well known on Cape Cod, for his work at Harbor Stage Company, where he has performed for over a decade. Bloodworth was last seen in on the Bangor Opera House stage in 2013's AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS.

In the iconic role of Detective Rough, Dennis Price returns to Penobscot Theatre Company. Price has been seen at many theatres throughout Maine, including Theatre at Monmouth, but PTC audiences may know him best for his deep association with ImprovAcadia. Dennis is the founder of Capital City Improv in Augusta.

Elisabeth Budd, a senior at Bangor High School who has been seen in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, joins the cast in the role that gave Angela Lansbury an Academy Award nomination. Kim Meyerdierks makes her Penobscot Theatre Company debut.

GASLIGHT is directed by Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport (RIPCORD, THE GRADUATE) with set design by Emmy nominated Chez Cherry (THE FABULOUS LIPITONES, PAPERMAKER). Lighting designer Scout Hough (FUN HOME, WAIT UNTIL DARK) returns for this production. Costume design is by Kevin Koski (FUN HOME, RIPCORD). Sound design is by Sean McGinley (WOODY GUTHRIE'S AMERICAN SONG, MAMMA MIA). Longtime Penobscot Theatre Company production stage manager Meredith Perry will design properties.

"This is a true Victorian melodrama," says director Bari Newport, "with high emotions, a malicious villain, and a moral victory." Newport went on to assure audiences that the play won't take itself too seriously, "Naturally, there will be elements of humor- we want to make sure that viewers are alternately on the edge of their seats and thoroughly entertained."

Gaslight is produced in partnership with Deighan Wealth Advisors, Farrell, Rosenblatt and Russell, Granville Stone and Hearth, and Wayfair.

Gaslight runs October 17-November 3 at the historic Bangor Opera House (131 Main Street, Bangor). Performances run Wednesdays-Sundays. Performance times vary. See website for details. Discounts are available for seniors, military, students, educators and groups of eight or more. Ticket prices range from $15 - $40 and can be purchased by calling the box office between 12pm - 5pm, Monday - Friday at (207) 942-3333 or by visiting www.penobscottheatre.org.





