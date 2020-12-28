Penobscot Theatre Company Hires Nationally Renowned Magician To Make 2020 Disappear

Make this New Year, magical! With over twenty years as a professional magician, comedian, and emcee, Los Angeles based Matt Marcy has amazed and inspired audiences around the world. He brings his singular style of conjuring to Penobscot Theatre Company audiences live online for four, family-friendly performances, December 31-January 2.

Whether you have seen him on television in Penn and Teller: Fool Us or on the CW hit, Masters of Illusion, or if you have been fortunate enough to see him in Hollywood at the Magic Castle, the most prestigious venue for magicians in the world, where he has performed over a 1000 times, Matt Marcy never ceases to astound.

Described by Teller as "a formidable talent," Matt Marcy has made a name for himself by combining his unique style, quick wit and completely original magic and illusion. He is a regular entertainer for corporate events & private parties, as well as for theaters, hotels, clubs, casinos, colleges, and cruise ships.

"We have wanted to have a magician of the highest caliber headline our New Year's Eve shows," says Penobscot Theatre Company producing artistic director, Bari Newport, "so we are thrilled to introduce Matt Marcy, a totally top-notch magician to our audiences this year."

Last March, when it became clear that in-person shows would be put on hold, in light of the pandemic, Matt put his inventive mind to work and created an interactive, live-online magic show, Virtually Impossible.

"The world is changing and so is entertainment, which is why I'm proud to introduce my new virtual interactive magic shows that can be delivered directly into your home, office, or...anywhere!" says Marcy. "Watch as I read your mind through Zoom, find a card that you just selected from thousands of miles away, and share visual miracles over the internet that you can't quite explain, but that will leave you laughing and gasping in astonishment."

"I love that this show is totally interactive, even in the virtual format," says interim managing director, Jen Shepard who performed with Matt on cruise ships. "He even teaches audiences a magic trick using items found in their own house! Truly astounding."

Matt Marcy's Virtually Impossible is perfect for all ages. Four performances only, December 31 -January 2. Individual household tickets Virtually Impossible are $45 for non-subscription households. Subscribers always get the best seats (this year, in your house!) and the best prices. ½ season subscriptions are still available.

"What theatre does best," says Newport, "Is give people a shared experience. Even though I wouldn't classify what we are doing in this medium as theatre, necessarily (it is a hybrid of many mediums), being able to experience a story with friends, co-workers and family from around the world makes this digital season akin to theatre, in perhaps the most important way."

To learn more about Matt Marcy's Virtually Impossible, group rates, ½ season subscriptions or other dramatic gift ideas, please call (207) 942-3333 or visit www.penobscottheatre.org.