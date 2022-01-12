PLAY IN THE SNOW Fundraiser Announced For The Public Theatre

For the second year in a row, The Public Theatre in Lewiston has had to make the difficult decision to cancel the beloved, annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball - to protect the health and safety of our community. But, perhaps this year more than any, our community craves a fun, family event that will bring us together safely. We are pleased to announce that we have such an event! PLAY in the Snow: a skiing, snowboarding and tubing event for the whole family on a special Saturday night with a special, low-cost ticket!

Play in the Snow will take place at Lost Valley, in Auburn, on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 5 to 9 pm. The event will include skiing, snowboarding, tubing, raffle baskets (featuring themes for adults and children), a 50/50 raffle, hot chocolate, cookies, and a mountain's worth of fun!

Lost Valley is typically closed for skiing and snow tubing on Saturday evenings, but The Public Theatre is renting out the entire mountain to allow for a family night of fun at a bargain price. Just $25 to ski or snowboard and only $10 to snow tube. (Standard Lost Valley lift tickets are $36 and $46 for a weekend half day or Friday evening; tubing tickets are $16 per hour.)

Play in the Snow will raise much needed funds to bring live professional theatre to Maine, delighting and inspiring audiences with life-affirming contemporary plays. This event also supports The Public Theatre's education and outreach programs. Throughout the pandemic, the Theatre has partnered with schools and libraries across Maine to bring the arts-in the form of creative readings, video performances, and live virtual theatre classes-to kids at no cost.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit thepublictheatre.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities and/or group rates, please contact the Theatre by phone at 207-782-3200.