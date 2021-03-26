Opera Maine Returns to In-Person Performances With THE ELIXIR OF LOVE

Opera Maine will present live opera again this summer at Merrill Auditorium, with two performances July 28 and 30.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn, the company will stage an original production of Gaetano Donizetti's endearing comic opera, L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love.)

Because of COVID-19 safety considerations, the opera will be modified and presented without intermission.

Maestro Israel Gursky will conduct a cast of singers and an Opera Maine orchestra of sixteen select musicians. Nicolás Alberto Dosman will be chorus master.

The Elixir of Love combines Donizetti's exuberant music with a joyful story in which true love is revealed -with a little help from a mysterious merchant of magic potions.

