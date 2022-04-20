Opera Maine Presents Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN As The Centerpiece Of Its 27th Season

Opera Maine will present The Flying Dutchman at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, July 27 and Friday, July 29, 2022. The opera will be sung in German with English supertitles. It will be sung in two acts with one intermission.

Maestro Israel Gursky conducts the Opera Maine Orchestra in his fifth appearance with the company. Dona D. Vaughn, Artistic Director, directs the talented cast headed by Mark Delavan as the Dutchman, Felicia Moore as Senta, Richard Bernstein as Daland, Norman Reinhardt as Erik, Jonathan Boyd as the Steersman, and Sahoko Sato Timpone as Mary. Chorus master is Nicolás Dosman. Set design is by Germán Cárdenas- Alaminos, costume design by Millie Hiibel, lighting design by James Lawlor, and projection design by Alex Basco Koch.

Opera Maine will continue its "Opera for All!" program with free tickets to anyone aged 25 and younger. Contact PortTix for tickets at (207) 842-0800 or www.porttix.com

Opera Maine plans related events in anticipation of festival operas to connect with the community and inspire a love for opera. Be sure to visit OperaMaine.org for a full schedule of events including details for performances of The Fall of The House of Usher by Philip Glass, "Art with Arias" at the Portland Museum of Art, a special concert at Maine Maritime Museum, and opportunities to learn more about 2022 productions and programs at Portland Public Library, Osher Lifelong Learning, and more.

The Flying Dutchman by Richard Wagner

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-Curtain Presentation at 6:30 p.m. by Calien Lewis

Merrill Auditorium tickets: $34 - $127 (includes service fees) (207) 842-0800 or www.porttix.com

For pictures of artists and more details, visit OperaMaine.org