Opera In The Pines Presents Maine Premiere Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Opera in the Pines presents the Maine premiere of The Diary of Anne Frank, by Russian composer Grigory Frid, on May 5th and 7th at 7 PM, in collaboration with the Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress Street, Portland, Maine.

Based on the original text of the famous diary Anne kept as she hid with her family in the attic of her father's Amsterdam office building between 1942 and 1944, this monodramatic opera in 21 scenes is a deeply moving self-portrait of a spirited young girl - her will to remain courageous in the face of unimaginable fear, her joy at the sight of a blue sky, her budding attraction for Peter, her remarkable sense of humor, and her unending hope for freedom - until her story was tragically cut short.

This production will feature an all-female creative team, including Rachel Policar (National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene) in the title role of Anne Frank, and pianist Tina Davis (Artist Faculty in Piano at the University of Southern Maine).

The performance will be 90 minutes in total, performed without intermission, and sung in English.

Founded by three Maine-raised artists, Opera in the Pines is an alternative opera company committed to reinventing the opera experience. We strive to provide other Maine based artists with the opportunity to showcase their talents, utilize unconventional spaces, and intimate performance experiences for both seasoned opera lovers and new audiences alike. For more information, visit operainthepines.com.