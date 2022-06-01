Online Auction Announced at The Public Theatre

Starting Friday, June 10th, and ending midnight, Sunday June 26, The Public Theatre will be taking its annual spring auction online at thepublictheatre.org.

Featuring gift certificates for all the wonderful things we love doing in Maine as well as handcrafted items you won't find anywhere else, what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts while simultaneously supporting the theatre.

Looking for a private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? An original painting? A beautiful diamond and sapphire ring from J. Dostie? A gift certificate to a local brewery or favorite restaurant? A vacuum cleaner? You will find a wonderful assortment of items in this fun fundraiser for The Public Theatre.

As we continue our recovery from the pandemic, fundraising events are still critical to our sustainability. This season The Public Theatre has been able to present four in-person productions, while offering them as Video On Demand for patrons who are not quite ready to return to the theatre. Our Education Programming has served hundreds of students with FREE workshops and your support helps us provide these important arts experiences to your community.

In addition to the online auction, a unique selection of items will be on display and open for bidding in the lobby during the run of Be Here Now, June 17-26, 2022. Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up their winning items. Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction can be found at thepublictheatre.org