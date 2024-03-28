Ogunquit Playhouse Shares Results of 2023 Economic Impact Study

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ogunquit Playhouse has shared the results of its 2023 Economic Impact Study. ConsultEcon was retained by The Playhouse to evaluate and quantify its annual economic impacts and fiscal benefits for York County (Local Economy) and the State of Maine (Regional Economy).

Ogunquit Playhouse attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year from local, national, and international destinations. This influx of visitors plays a crucial role in bolstering the local economy, as they frequent area restaurants, shops, and hotels. The Playhouse has been instrumental in extending the tourist season well past Labor Day, reaching into the bustling pre-Christmas period, providing a substantial economic boost to the community. The Playhouse has emerged from the pandemic with stronger revenues in contributed and earned income than 2019, and its recovery is directly affecting the region with a direct impact to state and county income.

The results of the study are as follows:

Total Local Economic Impact

The annual impact of The Playhouse on the York County economy is $17.1 Million.

Net new offsite spending in York County by Playhouse visitors is estimated at $9.1 million annually for accommodations, restaurant, retail, fuel and other relevant categories.

Of the $17.1 Million amount, $5.2 Million account for wages and salaries supporting 156 jobs, 57 being directly employed by Ogunquit Playhouse and 99 indirectly employed through its operations.

Total Regional (State of Maine) Economic Impact

The annual impact of The Playhouse on the state economy is $21.5 Million.

Of that amount, $7.2 Million account for wages and salaries supporting 198 jobs, 62 being directly employed by Ogunquit Playhouse and 136 indirectly employed through its operations.

“Since its establishment in 1933, Ogunquit Playhouse has been a cornerstone of our region's vitality,” said Deborah Warren. “As we've grown and evolved, so too has the town around us, flourishing in part due to our presence. The positive ripple effect on local businesses can be directly attributed to our enduring presence and contributions.”

Warren continued: “Supporting this, findings from ConsulEcon reinforce our long-held belief regarding the economic impact of The Playhouse on our region. These insights illustrate that The Playhouse not only nurtures cultural enrichment but also represents a strategic investment in the prosperity of Maine itself.”

“Economic impacts extend beyond mere numbers; they encapsulate the reasons people are drawn to an area. True value is rooted in what makes The Playhouse special, with economic benefits serving as a delightful bonus,” said Robert Brais, Partner at ConsultEcon. “Ogunquit Playhouse acts as a spiritual and cultural beacon, molding the town's identity over the past 92 years. It's more than a venue; it's Ogunquit's cultural heartbeat. Without The Playhouse, Ogunquit would lose its essence.”

Ogunquit’s 2024 season kicks off on May 9 with Waitress, and is followed by Crazy for You (June 13 – July 13); A Little Night Music (July 18 – August 17); Little Shop of Horrors (August 22 – September 21) and the new musical, My Best Friend’s Wedding, based on the hit TriStar Pictures’ film and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David (September 26 – October 27).