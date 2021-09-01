Ogunquit Playhouse Goes Full Diva With Carter Calvert

The Playhouse Patio Cabaret Series wraps up its 2021 season by welcoming back the inimitable Carter Calvert. Sprinkled with "making it in the biz" stories and rollicking behind-the-scenes anecdotes, her award-winning vocal talents deliver a musical tribute to the divalicious ladies of music in a show entitled Viva La Diva. Floating effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, American Songbook, R&B, and Country, Carter delights audiences with the legendary songs of Patsy Cline, Judy Garland, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, and more!

Performances are Friday Sep 24 at 5:00p, Saturday Sep 25 at 5:00p, and Sunday Sep 26 at 7:00p on the Playhouse vintage patio. Seating is available in tables of twos and fours. Each purchase includes one complimentary drink. Additional purchases of beer, wine, and soft drinks are available at the Patio bar.

With the rise in COVID variants in our area, audiences are understandably concerned about safety protocols. Here on the Playhouse campus, we remain masked while bodies are in motion. Masks are optional when seated for performances, though we strongly encourage patrons to be cognizant and considerate of those seated around them.

September's Playhouse Patio Cabaret series also features Lindsay Roberts (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess) Sep 10-12, and Jonathan Mousset Alonso (Jersey Boys) Sep 17-19.

Tickets are on sale now at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org.