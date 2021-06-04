NYC's Royal Family Productions Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

NYC's Royal Family Productions is bringing back Chris Henry's popular adaptation of the novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery for one day only. Anne of Green Gables: Part I was a sold-out hit when performed at South Road Farm last September, and this remount pairs it for the first time with Anne of Green Gables: Part II.

These one-woman shows have been adapted and directed by Chris Henry with Creative Direction by Lorna Ventura. This special pared-down presentation has been adapted specifically for this production. This production will take place at Community Little Theatre, located at 30 Academy St, in Auburn. Tickets are $20, $100, with $250 VIP tickets. Part I will play at 6:30PM on Thursday, June 17th, followed by Part II at 6:30PM on Friday, June 18th. Both parts will play back to back on Saturday, June 18th, with Part I starting at 5:30PM and Part II starting at 7:30PM. If you purchase general admission tickets for Part I and Part II together, you save $10! Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Chris Henry has adapted Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery into a one-woman, all-ages theatrical experience starring Nicole Renee Johnson. Part I shares the journey of Anne Shirley; an imaginative, red-headed, hot-tempered, eleven-year-old orphan, and what happens when she is accidentally brought to the home of quiet siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in Prince Edward Island. Part II continues the journey with Anne as she navigates her new life in Avonlea - by going to school, making new friends, and trying to control her temper.

Henry is a native of Winthrop, Maine, and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to bring this production to a wider audience in her home state.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, patrons will be required to wear masks throughout the performance.

Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 will star Nicole Renee Johnson with Erica Misilo. Anne of Green Gables: Part II brings back Nicole and Erica, and also stars Rebecca Whitney Klein, with Emily Anne Davis. The creative team for these productions includes original music by Amanda Armstrong, Lars Jacobsen, and Bart Kuebler; lighting design by Ashley Braga, original costume design by Cheyenne Sykes, with sound design by Chet Miller. Caroline May is the Associate Director with a production team including Danny Gay, David Marshall and Ann Fairchild. (New York Premiere lighting and set design by Cheyenne Sykes and projection design by Chelsie McPhilimy.)