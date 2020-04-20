Monteux School and Music Festival Cancels 2020 Season

The Board of the Monteux School & Music Festival (MSMF) has made the difficult, unanimous decision to cancel the 2020 summer season. This decision comes upon the heels of Maine Governor Janet Mills extending Maine's state of civil emergency to May 15, 2020.

Marc Thayer, Executive Director of MSMF, stated, "On behalf of the Monteux School & Music Festival Board and myself, we are deeply saddened to announce the cancellation of our 77th season. The world, particularly the United States, is in an unprecedented time of uncertainty, and this decision is the appropriate and necessary step, to do our part to protect the health and well-being of our audiences, musicians, employees, and the Maine community, from the spread of COVID-19. We were optimistic that we would be able to open and move forward with our planned 2020 summer season, and have been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis carefully since late February. However, based upon Governor Mills' recent decision, and reports and statements from the CDC and WHO this week, along with the unpredictability of travel, we have made this disappointing decision. This immediate cancellation is keeping with our goal to ensure that the Monteux School & Music Festival continues to teach young musicians, help them to hone their skills, and inspire audiences and artists for generations to come.

"Of the utmost disappointment is the cancellation of our festivities to celebrate Music Director Michael Jinbo's 25th anniversary season. We hope to celebrate his tenure next season in person, and will do some special things via social media in the meanwhile.

"Over the next few days, we will be determining what resources and musical opportunities we will be offering online for our students and audiences. Once plans are solidified, we will announce this."





