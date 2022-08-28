Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Monmouth Community Players to Present 2nd Annual MCP Shorts Festival

Monmouth Community Players to Present 2nd Annual MCP Shorts Festival

The festival will feature local talent and run from September 9-11.

Aug. 28, 2022  

The Monmouth Community Players (MCP) are excited to present their 2nd Annual MCP Shorts Festival coming up September 9-11, 2022 in Anniversary Park in Auburn, ME. The MCP Shorts Festival originally evolved out of a desire for artists to continue doing work during COVID times. The first play festival took place completely online and the work was live streamed for audiences. That first production had 7 total plays showcased. The 2nd Annual MCP Shorts Festival will feature 12 ten-minute plays from 11 different playwrights in Maine and nearby states.

These 12 plays have never been fully produced before, and many of them were written specifically for this festival. The only guidelines given to playwrights were to keep the play to approximately 10 minutes in length and to base their play, in some way, around the theme of waiting. The short play festival showcases local talent, both the actors and playwrights. The selected playwrights include Bob LeBlanc (Newburyport, MA), Dan Marois (Rochester, NH), Jo-Anne Walton (Portland, ME), Jake Lewis (Marlborough, MA), Emily Carlton (Fairfield, ME), Josie French (Lewiston, ME), Laura Emack (Prospect, ME), Izzy Hamann (Monmouth, ME), Danny Gay (Monmouth, ME), Greg Simpson (Minot, ME), and Randy Hunt (Westbrook, ME). These 12 plays will be directed by 8 local directors and the acting talent also comes from the Lewiston/Auburn area.

Shows will be performed outdoors in Anniversary Park (8 2nd st, Lewiston, ME 04240) the weekend of September 9th. Show times will be 6:00pm on Friday September 9th and 2:00pm on Saturday September 10th and Sunday September 11th. Audiences should bring their own seating, whether that's a camping chair, blanket, or otherwise. There is a grassy area to sit on.

Tickets are a general admission fee of $10 and all proceeds support the Monmouth Community Players in continuing to do this important work of celebrating local theater as well as their other productions. Tickets can be purchased online at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org or in person. For questions, please contact the MCP Box Office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or by phone at 207-370-9566.





August 28, 2022

