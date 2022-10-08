Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monmouth Community Players Returns to Present TALES FROM MONMOUTH, MAINE This Month

The show is directed by Ray Fletcher.

Oct. 08, 2022  

The Monmouth Community Players (MCP) have announced their third annual socially distanced Fall production, titled Tales From Monmouth, Maine. The script for the show is adapted from "Beneath This Ground" by Dr. Larry Buggie, with original monologues written by MCP board member Jane Mitchell. In his book, Buggie brings to life the stories of those buried within the Monmouth Cemetery. MCP's adaptation of Buggie's book pieces together some of these tales from beyond in an intriguing stroll through the very cemetery where they are buried.

The show is directed by Ray Fletcher, and publicity is being handled by Josie French. This years cast of specters includes: Jane Mitchell as Susan Gray; Jeanne Fletcher as Lizzie Frost; Charlotte Morin as Carrie Dodd; Karen Lipovsky as Marguerite Marston; Jocelyn Curtis as Nettie Porter; Steve Miller as Benjamin Ellis; Andy Tolman as Joseph Allen; Tony Morin as Lot Sturtevent; Jake Junkins as Asa Clough; and Ray Fletcher as Harry Cochrane.
Performances will be October 21-23 in the Monmouth Cemetery, starting at Cumston Hall, from 6:30-8:30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5:30-7:30pm on Sunday. Tickets are $10.00 and will be sold at the door. The show, despite its ghostly nature, is appropriate for all ages, though some content is a bit dark.

For more information on this show and other upcoming auditions and performances, visit www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

FMI, please contact the box office by email at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 207-370-9566.





