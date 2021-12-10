Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monmouth Community Players Receive Grant Funding For Projected Scenery Project

pixeltracker

MCP Board members looked at possible grant opportunities, and began the application process. 

Dec. 10, 2021  

The Monmouth Community Players have worked hard over the past years to reinstate their 501C3 status. This goal was achieved in the fall of 2021, and they got to work looking for funding opportunities to help them improve their programming. MCP Board members looked at possible grant opportunities, and began the application process.

Covid19 has hit the arts hard over the past two years, and MCP has been looking for ways they can help improve their programming and trim down on the cost of supplies. One way they hope to achieve this is by purchasing equipment to begin using projected sets. Danny Gay, the current Artistic Director with MCP, took a chance and applied for a grant to help with the initial cost of purchasing a system, and his chance paid off.


This past November, MCP was awarded a $5000.00 grant from the Directors of the Maine Community Foundation. This grant came from the Maine Theater Fund to be used to purchase equipment and software for projected sets. The timing of this grant was perfect, because MCP has been working to expand their audience and performance area, and using projected sets will make this much easier. For more information about MCP, please visit their website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.


Related Articles View More Maine Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Wicked One Short Day Mug
Wicked One Short Day Mug
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tee
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Husson University Theatre To Present One-Act Comedy, CHECK, PLEASE At The Gracie Black Box Theatre
  • Theater At Monmouth to Present THIS WONDERFUL LIFE
  • Tickets Are On Sale For Opera Maine's 2022 Mainstage Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
  • Penobscot Theatre Company Welcomes Back Live Audiences With MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET