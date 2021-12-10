Monmouth Community Players Receive Grant Funding For Projected Scenery Project

The Monmouth Community Players have worked hard over the past years to reinstate their 501C3 status. This goal was achieved in the fall of 2021, and they got to work looking for funding opportunities to help them improve their programming. MCP Board members looked at possible grant opportunities, and began the application process.

Covid19 has hit the arts hard over the past two years, and MCP has been looking for ways they can help improve their programming and trim down on the cost of supplies. One way they hope to achieve this is by purchasing equipment to begin using projected sets. Danny Gay, the current Artistic Director with MCP, took a chance and applied for a grant to help with the initial cost of purchasing a system, and his chance paid off.



This past November, MCP was awarded a $5000.00 grant from the Directors of the Maine Community Foundation. This grant came from the Maine Theater Fund to be used to purchase equipment and software for projected sets. The timing of this grant was perfect, because MCP has been working to expand their audience and performance area, and using projected sets will make this much easier. For more information about MCP, please visit their website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.