Midcoast Youth Theater Presents Maine Premiere of MATILDA

Midcoast Youth Theater (MYT) is proud to announce their spring show and Maine's premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book of the same name, Matilda, played by Scout Martin and Elinor Riley, is a bright little girl born to dimwitted parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, played by Chad Jacobson and Melissa Allen, who discard and belittle her especially for her love of books.

At school, she takes on Miss Trunchbull, the wicked headmistress played by Michael Blakemore, in order to take a stand and change her destiny. She makes school friends and finds a caring protector in her teacher Miss Honey, played by Annie Dumont. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson that even though life can be hard sometimes you need to revolt and that, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

MYT's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, based on book by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, includes a cast of over 100 ranging in age from 4-60+ locally from Brunswick, Topsham, Harpswell, Bath, and Freeport, in addition to Yarmouth, Gray, Edgecomb, Boothbay, Wiscasset, Westbrook, Lewiston, Turner and other surrounding areas. Directed by Tammy Holmes with Music Director Courtney Babbidge and Choreographer Jake Boyce, the show will be performed on Thursday, May 2nd through Sunday, May 5th at Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School. Shows will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available in advance online and at the door (subject to availability) for $15 for adults, $13 for seniors/students and $5 for children under 5. For tickets visit www.midcoastyouththeater.org. Group discounts are also available. Midcoast Youth Theater thanks its generous show sponsors Goodwin Motor Group, Hope Homes and Mainely Construction Rentals for their support.





