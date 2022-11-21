Matt Flinner and Low Lily Will Perform Winter Solstice Show at Middlebury Town Hall Theater
The event takes place at the Town Hall Theater on Friday, December 9th at 7 PM.
Grammy-nominated bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner again teams up with award-winning American Roots band Low Lily to celebrate the Winter Solstice! The event takes place at the Town Hall Theater on Friday, December 9th at 7 PM.
This high-energy show features instrumentals alongside impeccably arranged songs to celebrate the season. Between them, the musicians play mandolins, guitars, fiddle, banjo, double bass, and sing in three and four part vocal harmonies. Don't spend your holiday season alone in the dark- come on out and brighten your December with A Winter Solstice Mini-Fest!
Virtuosic mandolinist Matt Flinner has made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Whether it's with his own Matt Flinner Trio or with Phillips, Grier and Flinner, the Frank Vignola Quartet, Darrell Scott, Steve Martin, Robbie Fulks, the Ying Quartet, Leftover Salmon or the Modern Mandolin Quartet, Flinner's style and compositional ability have established him as one of the most accomplished and musically diverse mandolinists in the world. The Jazz Times dubs him "the most exciting and creative mandolin player on the scene today."
With a vocal blend that has been dubbed "outstanding" and "meticulous," Low Lily has crafted a Signature Sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. In the past six years, the band released a full-length album with 2X award-winning title track "10,000 Days Like These", and their original song "Hope Lingers On", which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.
This show marks the debut New England tour of the newest Low Lily band member, fiddler/singer Natalie Padilla (Peter Rowan, Elephant Revival).
Maine-based player Steve Roy will accompany the show on double bass.
More Hot Stories For You
November 19, 2022
City Theatre will present Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash at City Theater in Biddeford. Performances are December 2-18 (no performance Dec 4) Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 Sundays at 2:00.
Fenix Theatre Company to Present 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portland's Newest Holiday Tradition
November 17, 2022
Fenix Theatre Company will present a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that's fit for the season. Directed by Fenix Artistic Director Peter Brown, 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG shimmers, shines, and delivers festive cheer for the whole family. It runs December 7-18, 2022 at Stevens Square Community Center in Portland.
Fenix Theatre Company Presents 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG, Portland's Newest Holiday Tradition
November 11, 2022
Fenix Theatre Company presents a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night that's fit for the season. Directed by Fenix Artistic Director Peter Brown, 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE & SONG shimmers, shines, and delivers festive cheer for the whole family.
Magician Mike Super To Bring His Mystifying Sorcery To The Gracie Theatre
November 7, 2022
Illusionist Mike Super, the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television in the United States, will be appearing at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by PepsiCo, this family-friendly show is part of The Gracie's Bangor Savings Bank season.
USM Theatre Opens MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY This Month
November 1, 2022
The USM Department of Theatre unfurls its second offering of the season with the dark, musical, genre-defying Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn with music by Michael Friedman.