Matt Flinner and Low Lily Will Perform Winter Solstice Show at Middlebury Town Hall Theater

Grammy-nominated bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner again teams up with award-winning American Roots band Low Lily to celebrate the Winter Solstice! The event takes place at the Town Hall Theater on Friday, December 9th at 7 PM.

This high-energy show features instrumentals alongside impeccably arranged songs to celebrate the season. Between them, the musicians play mandolins, guitars, fiddle, banjo, double bass, and sing in three and four part vocal harmonies. Don't spend your holiday season alone in the dark- come on out and brighten your December with A Winter Solstice Mini-Fest!

Virtuosic mandolinist Matt Flinner has made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Whether it's with his own Matt Flinner Trio or with Phillips, Grier and Flinner, the Frank Vignola Quartet, Darrell Scott, Steve Martin, Robbie Fulks, the Ying Quartet, Leftover Salmon or the Modern Mandolin Quartet, Flinner's style and compositional ability have established him as one of the most accomplished and musically diverse mandolinists in the world. The Jazz Times dubs him "the most exciting and creative mandolin player on the scene today."

With a vocal blend that has been dubbed "outstanding" and "meticulous," Low Lily has crafted a Signature Sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. In the past six years, the band released a full-length album with 2X award-winning title track "10,000 Days Like These", and their original song "Hope Lingers On", which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.

This show marks the debut New England tour of the newest Low Lily band member, fiddler/singer Natalie Padilla (Peter Rowan, Elephant Revival).

Maine-based player Steve Roy will accompany the show on double bass.