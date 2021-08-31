Manhattan Short Film Festival Announced At The Public Theatre

The Public Theatre will officially welcome people back to the theatre on Sept 24 and 25 at 7:00pm for the 24th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid Test and the wearing of a mask while in the building will be required to attend. Reservations and more information about our See It Safely Protocols can be found at thepublictheatre.org

Ten short films from around the world will be simultaneously screened in over 400 cities spanning six continents during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by the total ballots cast by the audiences in this Oscar-qualified film festival.

The Ten MANHATTAN SHORT films hail from eight countries with films from United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy, Canada, two films from France, and two films from the USA. These ten short films represent the best short films from among 967 submissions from 70 countries, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films. This year's Final Ten represent an extraordinary range of film genres that includes intimate dramas; spine-tingling tales; an animated tale of a little girl who falls in love with a beautiful horse; and how a talented teenager copes with restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the MANHATTAN SHORT program.

The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Ten are: Death by Handshake (USA), GANEF (United Kingdom), Bad Omen (Afghanistan), Rough (Northern Ireland), Archibald's Syndrome (France), The Kicksled Choir (Norway), Closed to the Light (Italy), Out of Time (France), Aurora (USA), and Monsieur Cachemire (Canada). Which of these Final Ten short films is the best? That's up to you and a worldwide audience to decide as you view and vote on the work of the next generation of filmmakers from around the world.

Twenty-four years ago, the MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL began on a mounted screen on the side of a truck in Little Italy in New York City for a crowd of just over 200 people. This year, there will be over 100,000 film lovers gathered across six continents for the same event. MANHATTAN SHORT was never reliant on celebrities or corporate sponsors to exist. It has always been about great films, a great concept, great venues and an appreciative audience. It is that combination that makes MANHATTAN SHORT one of the largest short film festivals in the world today and has even shown a film that went on to win an Oscar in the Short film category!

The ten short films will be shown at The Public Theatre on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 at 7:00pm. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. Stop by after the Friday Lewiston/Auburn Artwalk for the perfect end to an art filled day! The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St, downtown Lewiston.