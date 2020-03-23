Maine State Music Theatre Single Tickets to Go on Sale in April

Maine State Music Theatre single-show tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 1, 2020.

The 2020 main stage series season starts off on June 3- 20, with the production of Titanic in association with Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. The best-selling musical in MSMT's history, Mamma Mia!, comes back to the Pickard from June 24 - July 11. The world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music, is next on July 15 - August 1. MSMT ends the season on August 5 - 22 with "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years" (Time Out New York), Something Rotten.

The Concert Series - Christine and Patsy Together Again on June 14 and 15; Red, Hot and Cole Porter on July 5 and 6; and Piano Men: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John on July 26 & 27 - are also on sale starting April 1.

The Theatre for Young Audiences series - Beauty and the Beast on June 29; Frozen, JR. on July 20; and Shrek The Musical JR., on August 17 - will also be on sale April 1.

To keep patrons and staff safe, the MSMT Box Office is closed to foot traffic. To purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 207-725-8769 or visit msmt.org.

Photo Credit: Roger S. Duncan





