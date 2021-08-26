Maine State Music Theatre Cancels Upcoming Shows After Refunds and Poor Ticket Sales

Maine State Music Theatre has announced the cancellation of several of its upcoming productions after ticket sales have not met expectations. Affected shows include Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and The Rocky Horror Show.

The update was shared in a statement on the theatre's website

"Despite all of these successes, we are not operating in the post-COVID world we thought we would be," the statement reads. "We have done our best to make the good decisions to keep our cast, crew, staff, and audience safe, but the nature of this ever-changing landscape means that we must also remain adaptable and flexible."

"While we are also disappointed that these productions aren't possible for us this year, we are so proud of the incredible work we have accomplished since reopening. Over the past year, many theatre companies in this country have been forced to close their doors forever. But, because of the support and loyalty of you, our community, we have been able to stay relevant, produce quality theatre in the Brunswick area, and invest in the educational programs that make MSMT what it is."

Next year, the theatre will be bringing Broadway back to Brunswick in full swing with a complete summer season at the Pickard Theater! Subscriptions are on sale online or in person.

If you have tickets to the cancelled performance you have several options:

OPTION 1: Donate the value of your tickets

OPTION 2: Exchange your tickets into a Jersey Boys performance of your choice

OPTION 3: Get a refund for the value of your tickets

Read the full statement and learn more at https://msmt.org/2021-season-update/.