Maine State Music Theatre Announces 2020 Season

On the heels of a sold-out The Wizard of Oz, Maine State Music Theatre recently announced its 2020 shows.

The 2020 main stage series season starts off on June 3- 20, withthe production of Titanic in association with Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. The sinking of the Titanic in the early hours of April 15, 1912, remains the quintessential disaster of the twentieth century. A total of 1,517 souls-men, women and children-lost their lives (only 711 survived). The musical Titanic examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama.

The best-selling musical in MSMT's history, Mamma Mia!, comes back to the Pickardfrom June 24 - July 11. Enjoy non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers as the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "The Winner Takes it All," and "Mamma Mia," propel this enchanting tale of love and friendship.

The world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music, is next on July 15 - August 1. This family favorite includes the well-known songs "My Favorite Things," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Every Mountain," and, of course, "The Sound of Music." The Von Trappe family's narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

MSMT ends the season on August 5 - 22 with "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years" (Time Out New York),Something Rotten. This outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce is in the 1590s and follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

The Concert Series, available as a subscription, starts with Christine and Patsy Together Again on June 14 and 15. Christine Mild returns to the Pickard Stage after winning hearts as Patsy Cline in MSMT's 2017's Always...Patsy Cline. This stellar performance includes Patsy Cline's greatest hits including "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," "Your Cheatin' Heart," "Crazy," "Walkin' After Midnight," and many more (plus some of Mild's own music).

Red, Hot and Cole Porteron July 5 and 6 traces Cole's career from Indiana to the world stages of New York, London, Paris and Venice, through his marriage, his friendships with the greats of his age, and the tragic riding accident that crippled him in mid-career... physically, but not artistically. Featuring over 25 Cole Porter standards, including "Night And Day," "I Love Paris," "Anything Goes," "Let's Do It," "Miss Otis Regrets," "Just One of Those Things," "In The Still of the Night" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," the show bubbleswith songs that have become international standards.

The third in the series is a tribute to the amazing songs of Billy Joel and Elton John. Piano Men features a four-piece rock band (Joe Boucher on piano and vocals, with arrangements, back-up vocals and bass by Christopher Eastburn) and The Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra. The show concentrates heavily on the recordings by Elton and Billy during their 70's heyday when their many hit albums featured lush orchestrations. The concert opens with Billy Joel's thrilling "Prelude / Angry Young Man" and works its way through a veritable hit parade alternating songs between the two composers.

The Theatre for Young Audiences series, which is also offered as a subscription, includes a Robin and Clark version of Beauty and the Beastin an ageless story about love and beauty that comes from the heart on June 29. The enchanting modern classic from Disney is next on July 20 with Frozen, JR. Based on the Broadway musical that brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage, the show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, including "Let it Go." Beauty is in the eye of the ogre with Shrek The Musical JR., on August 17. Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical, it's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

All series are available as subscriptions at discounted rates until January 31, 2020 with greater savings if purchased by the Early Bird Deadline on October 31, 2019. Single tickets to all shows go on sale April 4, 2020.

The off-season Box Office is located at 22 Elm Street, Brunswick from August 26, 2019 until May 2020. For more information, and to buy subscriptions and gift certificates for the 2020 season, visit www.msmt.orgor call the Box Office at (207) 725-8769.





