The Maine International Film Festival Will Continue This Year as a Drive-In

The Maine International Film Festival in Skowhegan, Maine continues July 7-16, 2020 as a drive-in

Founded in 1998, the Maine International Film Festival (MIFF) is a project of the Maine Film Center. Most years, the 10 days of the festival showcase nearly 100 films, representing the best of American independent and international cinema, and spotlight some of Maine and New England's most exciting and innovative filmmakers.

Passes will be available to pick up at the Festival Box Office at the Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre beginning two hours prior to each showtime. Tickets are available online until four hours prior to showtime.

Click HERE for more info about the festival

