Mad Horse Theatre Presents STRAIGHT WHITE MEN By Young Jean Lee, November 17 - Decemeber 11

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee directed by Joshua N Hsu, November 17 - December 11.

Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee directed by Joshua N Hsu explores questions of identity and what it means to be a straight white man.

Raucous, surprising, fearless, experimental playwright Young Jean Lee takes a look at the traditional father/son play narrative, shedding new and often hilarious light on a story we think we know all too well. In between the male bonding rituals, dance moves, and deep thoughts we just might find out what makes these men tick... or maybe not?

When Ed and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. Drew is a writer, Jake is a banker, and Matt, the oldest brother and a Harvard graduate, has moved back in with Ed. The family begins to question the reason for Matt's lack of ambition, while Matt insists that he is content. They start to confront a problem that even being a happy family can't solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is a straight white man to do?

"What draws me to Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men? The play strikes at our assumptions of what our most privileged class is or should be. Lee takes us on a riotous, wild, and dark journey that leaves no stone unturned as she asks difficult questions about our conceptions of self-worth and success - and the answers reveal more about ourselves than they do about straight white men." - Joshua N Hsu, Director

The cast includes Mad Horse Company members Nick Schroeder, Joe Bearor, and Jake Cote, with guest artists, Whip Hubley, Maya Williams and Sabrina Gallego.

The production team includes Company Members: Stacey Koloski (Set and Prop Design), Savannah Irish (Costume Design) and Janice Gardner (Production Manager) and guest artists Joshua N Hsu (Director), Michaela Wirth (Lighting Design), Jenn London (Stage Manager), Ryan McGowan (Sound Design) and Shira Helena Gitlen (Gender Inclusivity Consultant).

Young Jean Lee is an American playwright, director, and filmmaker. She was the Artistic Director of Young Jean Lee's Theater Company, a not-for-profit theater company dedicated to producing her work. She has written and directed ten shows for Young Jean Lee's Theater Company and toured her work to over thirty cities around the world. Lee was called "the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation" by Charles Isherwood in The New York Times and "one of the best experimental playwrights in America" by David Cote in Time Out New York. With the 2018 production of Straight White Men at the Hayes Theater, Lee became the first Asian American woman to have a play produced on Broadway.

"When starting a play, I ask myself, 'What's the last show in the world I would ever want to make?' Then I force myself to make it. I do this because going out of my comfort zone compels me to challenge my assumptions and find value in unexpected places. Straight White Men isn't "about" privilege or attempting to reveal anything new about it or solve it. I was more curious about the question, 'If I woke up tomorrow and I was a straight white man, what would I do?'" - Young Jean Lee

"The clearest indication that the avant-garde isn't dead, and has never been funnier."-New York Magazine

"...[Playwright Young Jean] Lee is, in fact, one of our boldest living playwrights, one I rank with Wallace Shawn, Suzan-Lori Parks and Tony Kushner...the thinking drills deep and the writing is superbly executed...thrillingly great." - New York Observer

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00 (December 11th at 2:00). There are no shows on Thanksgiving and the day after (November 24 and 25). There will be two Wednesday shows (November 30 and December 7 at 7:30) All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.

Please note: This show contains strong language and mature themes.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE

We are now offering our entire season of productions as Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works:

Make a no-cost reservation.

Come see the show.

Make a payment as you leave the theater!

We want to remove the financial barrier of seeing theatre - particularly new theatre work and open the doors to anyone interested in attending a show.

HEALTH & SAFETY

Mad Horse continues to assess the Covid situation. The safety of our audience, performers and support crew are of the upmost importance to us. At this time, Mad Horse requires masks inside the building for all audience members and at the Box Office: proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test from within the previous 24 hours or a negative 'Rapid Test' from the previous 12 hours. These safety precautions are followed by all Mad Horse event personnel, volunteers, and artists.

For more information, please refer to our website (www.madhorse.com).