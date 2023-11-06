MCPKIDS! to Present ELF THE MUSICAL JR Next Month

The Monmouth Community Players, along with Marquis Season Sponsor, Great Falls Federal Credit Union, and season sponsors Readfield Insurance, Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union, and LWPE Law Offices, with MCPKids! season sponsors Textech Industries, Community Credit Union, Mills Family Monmouth Lights, and Indie Stage Music have announced their MCPKids! production of Elf The Musical JR.

Based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf The Musical JR. features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin On Broadway, The Wedding Singer), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). It tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

The MCPKids! production of Elf The Musical JR. features 32 students, ages 7-13: from Auburn: Grace Garner, Dorothy Gaspary, Ender Gaspary, and Iana Helczyk- Postole; from Augusta: Harper Small; from Farmingdale: Alex D'Alfonso, Ben D'Alfonso, Callie D'Alfonso, and Polly Lutte; from Gardiner: Jocelyn Haskell; from Hallowell: Jackie Senft; from Lewiston: Mia Baril, Bella Lambert, and Jaxon Lambert; from Litchfield: Maddox Grondin; from Monmouth: Alastair Cote, Eleanor Cote, Mason Daniels, Lia Eagers, Kenedy Guilmet, Hannah Hoke, Grace Mills, and Alice Turney; from New Gloucester: Gabe Lilley; from Oakland: Drea Wells; from Randolph: Ady Pitteroff and Ellie Pitteroff; from Wales: Avery Hamlin and Oliver Hamlin; from Wayne: Audrey Tucker; and from Winthrop: Addison Hunt and Molly Poirier. The Production Team includes Director Mary Melquist, Music Director Hannah Hanson, Choreographer Samantha Herriot, and Producer Emily Kalafarski.

MCPKids! is also running a poinsettia fundraiser along with this productions to help spread joy and cheer! 1 plant can be purchased for 22.00, or 2 plants for 40.00, through our website. The profits of the fundraiser will go to support our MCPKids! program. Poinsettias can be picked up December 10th at Cumston Hall in Monmouth, between the hours of 10am and Noon, from our own Elf Jr. Elves!

MCPKids! presents Elf The Musical JR. the weekend of December 15-17, 2023 at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St, Monmouth, ME 04259. For more information about the show, please contact the MCP Box Office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call 207-370-9566. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and they are available for purchase on the MCP website at the link below.

Elf The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.