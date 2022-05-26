Local Children Set To Shine In Maine State Music Theatre's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Ten local Maine children will be taking the stage this summer in Maine State Music Theatre's (MSMT) production of The Sound of Music. These young cast members auditioned for the show at various open calls held in Brunswick in February and March.

They'll be joining a professional cast coming from across the country. Rehearsals for the show are set to start on May 23rd, with the Maine Von Trapp children making their debut on June 8th through the 25th.

In addition to Taylor Quick, an adult equity actor from New York City, who will play Liesl, the local young actors playing the rest of the Von Trapp children are:

Jaden Nicita, 16 of Brunswick plays Friedrich

Sophia Scott, 14 of Boothbay plays Louisa

Gregory J. Trapp Jr., 11 of Brunswick plays Kurt

Kate Walters, 12 of Manchester plays Brigitta

Lily Philbrook, 10 of Cumberland plays Marta

Josie Marzilli, 7 of Cape Elizabeth plays Gretl

Understudies include:

Zoe Dinnerstein of Cape Elizabeth as Louisa

Laura Guzman of Freeport as Brigitta

Margaret Danger McNelly-Davis of Bailey Island as Marta

Natalie Handy of Yarmouth as Gretl

"The children ARE the stars of this show," said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. "The children we have found are so talented and so dedicated. They are going to be a large part of what makes this production of The Sound of Music so special."

Tickets are available online at www.msmt.org, over the phone by calling (207) 725-8769, or in person by visiting the Box Office located at the Pickard Theater at 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. Visit www.msmt.org for more information.