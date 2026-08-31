LOLABELLE to Perform at Hackmatack Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm

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Lolabelle will perform as part of Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, September 13, from 1–3 PM.

Sundays at the Farm is Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's weekly outdoor concert series, offering a relaxed way to spend a summer Sunday with family and friends. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from local musicians representing a variety of genres, including rhythm and blues, jazz, Americana, and more. Visitors can also enjoy local beer, grab a bison hot dog, browse the farm store, and meet Hackmatack's friendly farm animals while soaking up a summer afternoon in the scenic farm setting.

Caroline Homer, vocalist and guitarist for Lolabelle, shares a look into the band's sound and musical influences “Lolabelle is a 4-piece alt-rock band from West Buxton, Maine. Their sound lands somewhere between grunge and shoegaze, with infectious indie pop melodies that would be enjoyed by fans of bands like Wednesday, Sebadoh, The Cranberries, Pile, and early Death Cab for Cutie. With strong vocals and heavy hooks, Lolabelle's music is both bittersweet and deeply visceral, cathartic but also fun and full of driving energy.”

According to Homer, the Hackmatack audience can expect that Lolabelle “Will perform a set of our original music, loud and gritty! Expect some moody, heavy jams with some upbeat moments as well. Our shows are relaxed environments; feel free to stand and dance around.”

"Hackmatack is an exciting new stop for Lolabelle: “We love playing outside, especially during the gorgeous Maine summer.” says Homer, “This will be our first time playing at Hackmatack, and as western Mainers, we're glad for the chance to gig in the area. I am a huge nerd about vernacular architecture, so I'm stoked to check out the barn. And we're excited to see the bison and heritage-breed animals!”

Join in on Sunday, September 13 from 1-3 PM at Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse for Sundays at the Farm with Lolabelle, and enjoy an afternoon of live music, local talent, and summer fun in a beautiful farm setting.

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