L/A CLT Announces The Cast Of FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

Lewiston/Auburn Community Little Theatre is excited to announce the cast of its upcoming production of Alan Ball's hilarious comedy "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress". From the screenwriter of the Academy Award-winning film American Beauty, comes a hysterical and touching play that celebrates the bonds of womanhood. Jackie McDonald is directing, assisted by Renee Davis and produced by Cody Watson.

The play takes place during an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee estate. Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. They are Frances (Alexandra Lynch), a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy (Kay Warren), the cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne (Eileen Messina), whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith (Hali Fortin), the bride's younger sister whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha (Heather Marichal), a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp (David Moyse), a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit.

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress is a play about problems. From personal issues of love, sex and marriage to societal maladies like gender inequality, homophobia, and religion. It does contains adult language and themes that may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.



Performances will be held at L/A Community Little Theatre June 7-8 and 13-15 at 7:30PM and June 9th and 16th at 2:00PM. Tickets ($18 for adults/ $15 for Seniors / $12 for Students) are available at the box office at 783-0958 or on their website at www.laclt.com.





