Inspiring Performance To Feature Vocalists From Around The Globe

In the spirit of celebrating and honoring diversity, the Gracie Theatre at Husson University proudly presents the vocal ensemble, Women of the World on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $22.30 - $30.00.

"With Indigenous People's Day being the following day, this internationally-acclaimed group is the perfect tie-in. I am excited for our students, and our audience, to experience music and stories richly performed by this stellar group of vocalists," said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre.

"Music is a universal language that can transcend political, religious and ethnic divides. Creating a foundation of understanding between people of different cultures through music helps build respect and tolerance. Women of the World are committed to doing just that," concluded Misler.

Women of the World, an award-winning international a cappella quartet, performs original and traditional folk music with a contemporary twist, in 32 languages. The Four Singers, Ayumi Ueda, Giorgia Renosto, Annette Philip and Débòrah Pierra represent Japan, Italy, India, and USA (by way of Haiti). This is a unique concert experience, rarely available in our area.

Despite differences in their upbringing, language, religion, ethnicity, food, and music, the four vocalists in the group are bound by one unique desire: to explore sounds, rhythms, and musical vocabulary from all over the world. Since 2008, Women of the World has journeyed through the music of Africa, South America, Asia and Europe, presenting audiences with an exhilarating experience through chants, storytelling, dance, percussion, and improvisation.

Bobby McFerrin, composer and singer of "Don't Worry Be Happy," Grammy-award winning maestro and mentor to the group, describes their concert as "beautiful, spirited, loving ... wonderful!" Women of the World have also collaborated with powerhouse American songstress Nona Hendryx, African vocal icon Angelique Kidjo, Greek classical artist Mario Frangoulis and the Boston Pops Orchestra led by maestro conductor Keith Lockhart.

Their many accolades include winning the title of 2017 world champions at the International A Cappella competition OPEN by Varsity Vocals, becoming 2014 Harmony Sweepstakes national champions, and being nominated for the 2014 Independent Music Awards and the 2013 Boston Music Awards. They have toured extensively in North America, Europe, and Asia. Women of the World creates music that is borderless and spirited. Music that carries the undeniable message of unity and peace.

In many ways, Women of the World is a microcosm of the world.

Each of the musicians has a strong artistic identity shaped by the culture in which they grew up, and each finds endless excitement in learning and exploring the many cultures of the world. The unique music that stems forth from this cross-pollination of genres, rhythms and global sounds is borderless and spirited, carrying an undeniable message of unity.

Women of the World perform at the Gracie Theatre on the campus of Husson University on Sunday, October 13 at 3:00 p.m. All students, elementary through college, are free, with adult tickets ranging from $22-$30. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 207-941-7888 or by going online to their website www.gracietheatre.com.

The Gracie's season is made possible with support from Bangor Savings Bank. The theatre also gratefully acknowledges the generous support provided throughout the season by additional show sponsors including Downeast Toyota, Pepsi, the Quirk Auto Group, and The Dead River Company.

This season, the Gracie is offering a "You Pick 4" plan that allows patrons to sculpt their own season package. When a patron selects any four shows, the prices of each ticket are automatically reduced by 20 percent. Patrons who select this plan will be offered individual discounts for some of the other shows in the season and have their choice of seats in our premium section for the plan shows.

This "You Pick 4" discount offer is only available at the Gracie Theatre box office by calling (207) 941-7888, or by stopping by the box office located in the Beardsley Meeting House on the campus of Husson University in Bangor. Single show tickets are also available at their regular price. Ticket prices range from $15-$40.50, depending on the show, and are available by calling (207) 941-7888 or online at www.gracietheatre.com.

Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is considered one of Maine's premier performance venues. In addition, the Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics. For more information, visit GracieTheatre.com.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine, provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.





