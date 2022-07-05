Ice Dance International (IDI) returns to Stowe for their third fall residency presented by Spruce Peak Arts. They will welcome the Kittery, ME-based company, founded by Douglas Webster, back for their third week-long residency since their first two residencies in March of 2020 and September 2021.

During their residency, IDI will engage with the community with signature programs such as workshops and masterclasses, school performances, free skate and hockey skills classes, as well as a new adaptive recreational skating experience. The week will conclude with a premiere performance of their new touring show, GRACE, on September 17, 2022, which features work by Douglas Webster, Benoit Richaud and Cindy Stuart.

The full schedule of programming, registration information, and IDI cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

The IDI residency wouldn't be possible without the generous support of the New England Foundation for the Arts. All residency activities-from community classes to performance-are fully supported by local sponsors, donors, and volunteers.



Ice Dance International (IDI) exists to showcase and promote ice dancing as an internationally recognized performing art form. Located in Kittery, Maine, IDI employs a professional company of ice dancers, choreographers, and teachers. In addition to substantial programming in Southern Maine and across New England, IDI's national tours bring ice dance performances and educational programs of the highest caliber to communities throughout the United States, as well as reaching viewers across the world via filmed and livestream experiences.



IDI engages communities in both the virtual and real worlds by offering lessons and clinics for developing and elite skaters of all ages, free and affordable programs for children and adults of disadvantaged populations, discussion panels for the general public, and more-all in effort to share the joy, flight, and flow of skating. IDI is an all-inclusive organization and has been featured on PBS stations across the United States and Canada, in The Boston Globe, in The New York Times, on WGBH's Open Studio with Jared Bowen, and on New Hampshire Chronicle.



The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

122 Hourglass Drive

Stowe, Vermont

For tickets or more information: 802-760-4634 or visit www.SprucePeakArts.org

