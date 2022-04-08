Husson University Dance Club Presents A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

A cornucopia of dance talent will be on stage at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. when members of Husson University's Dance Club and Dance Team share their talents as part of "A Night to Remember." The event is free and open to the public. Voluntary donations are welcome and help the club pay for costumes and shoes.

"Every year we put together a showcase that allows our members to share their talents with the public," said Samantha Fantasia, president of the Husson Dance Club. "We rehearse all year in preparation for this event. The 24 routines that will be on display during "A Night to Remember" encompass a variety of different dance styles, represent an untold number of hours in rehearsal, and highlight our members' total dedication to the art of expression through physical motion."

Fantasia is a junior pursuing a degree from Husson University's School of Physical Therapy. She helped to choreograph seven of the different routines that will be on display as part of this dance event, including the opening number.

Public exhibitions are a valuable part of the Husson educational experience. They serve as venues where students can exchange creative expressions with their peers and receive feedback from members of the public.

Husson students at all levels of dance experience can join the Dance Club. Choreographers from the Husson University Dance Club, dance classes and Dance Team help inexperienced participants look professional. While some of the choreography on display at the event was provided by dance team coach Hilary Hoyt and dance class instructor Stephanie McGary, the majority of the routines were choreographed by Husson students.

Members of the public in need of additional information can email Fantasia at fantasias@husson.edu.

Samantha Fantasia has been dancing since the age of 3 and attends Corinne's School of Dance in Rochester, N.H. She has danced competitively since age 8. Her talents encompass all dance styles including ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, kickline, hip hop, and modern. She has performed in a variety of ballets including "The Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty". Fantasia has been a part of the Husson Dance Club since her freshman year in 2019.

Breanna Severance is a third-year senior studying psychology here at Husson. She started dancing at Top Hat II Dance Studio when she was five years old. Severance took a small break for two years but found her love and passion again during her first year at Husson. She has competed for seven years and has been in recitals, showcases, parades, and mini-tours. She loves tap, jazz, and hip hop and is looking forward to continuing to dance after graduation. She has been a part of the Dance Club since 2019. Severance helped choreograph six of the evening's routines, including the closing performance.

Melanie Wright is in her third year at Husson. She is studying entertainment production at the University's New England School of Communications (NESCom). She has been dancing since she was three years old at the Drouin Dance Center in Westbrook, Maine. She is passionate about many different dance styles including Irish step dancing. Wright danced at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017 and was involved in choreographing four of the different dance routines, including the one called, "Big Spender."

