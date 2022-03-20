Good Theater to Stage Maine Premiere of DESPERATE MEASURES

After postponing the initial run due to COVID-19 during the spring of 2020, Good Theater is proud to finally present the Maine premiere of DESPERATE MEASURES. A smash hit off-Broadway in 2017 and 2018, DESPERATE MEASURES features music by David Friedman and book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg.

Directed by Cary Libkin and music directed by Victoria Stubbs, the cast of Good Theater favorites includes Glenn Anderson, Colleen Clark, Smith Daniels, Gusta Johnson, John Lanham, and Tony Reilly. Choreography by Ray Dumont. The production opens March 30th and plays through April 24th, 2022 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood's life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of habit. Before the sun sets, will they rise up and pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging? Winner of the 2018 Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Lyrics and the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, this witty and wild new musical comedy takes William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE and shakes things up.

Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian Allen shares that he is "delighted that we finally get to bring this award-winning musical to the Good Theater stage after a two year wait due to COVID. When we had to shut down in the spring of 2020, we thought we would be starting again in the fall, but there was a delay of more than a year before we could reopen. Being patient is something COVID has taught everyone, I think. Now, the curtain is set to rise on this hysterically funny musical comedy. It is the perfect ending to our 19th season, and we look forward to welcoming patrons to the St. Lawrence to enjoy DESPERATE MEASURES."

DESPERATE MEASURES plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($32), Thursday at 7:00 ($32), Fridays at 7:30 ($32), Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30 ($39), and Sundays at 2:00 ($39). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.