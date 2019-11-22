Good Theater Presents the Return of BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER

Good Theater has announced the line up of this year's Broadway at Good Theater. The annual musical event runs December 4th through December 8th at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Good Theater! Once again, a cast of Broadway guest stars and local favorites will present a concert that is not to be missed. This delightful concert features a mix of Broadway classics and holiday music from the 1940s. When asked why audiences should be excited about this year's concert, Artistic Director Brian Allen said "Broadway at Good Theater is my favorite event in our season. I spend a year putting the show together, listening to recordings, reading about the various shows to open during the decade we are saluting, and then casting the right song to the right person. This year we are paying tribute to the 1940s, which may be the greatest decade in the history of Broadway musicals. In addition to the mega-hits like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, and Brigadoon, there are amazing scores from shows that people don't know. Showcasing these materials, as well as songs from the classics, makes for an exciting week of concerts. We have 26 singers this year and the sound when they all sing together is thrilling."

Broadway at Good Theater will feature three guest stars this year, including Broadway star Trisha Jeffrey. Jeffrey, whose Broadway credits include Rent, All Shook Up, and Little Shop of Horrors, comes to Good Theater for the first time, and is sure to blow audiences away with her stunning voice and powerhouse stage presence. Also featured in many national touring and regional productions, Jeffrey is a founding company member of the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Additionally featured will be Daniel Patrick Smith, returning for his third Broadway at Good Theater concert. Audiences will also remember his winning performance as Harry Witherspoon in last season's Lucky Stiff. Smith will return to the Good Theater stage this spring in the Maine premiere of Desperate Measures, the final show of this season. Joining Jeffrey and Smith is Abeba Isaac, a young singer who is currently taking NYC by storm. A recent graduate of the musical theatre program at Rider University, Isaac comes to Good Theater for the first time to share her beautiful voice, and once they hear her, audiences are sure to want more.

Local singers featured will be Glenn Anderson, David Bass-Clark, Jennine Cannizzo, Colleen Clark, Hannah Daly, Marie Dittmer, Nancy Durgin, Tom Handel, Gusta Johnson, Andrew Lamb, John Lanham, Mary Johnson Letellier, Conor Riordan Martin, Jen Means, Cory Osborne, Jennifer Rachele, Mark Rubin, Caleb Streadwick, Shannon Thurston, Tommy Waltz, Colin Whiteman and Aaron Engebreth.

Broadway at Good Theater will play Wednesday at 7:00 ($27), Thursday at 7:00 ($35), Friday at 7:30 ($35), Saturday at 3:00 ($35) and 7:30 ($45) and Sunday at 2:00 ($45). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.







Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You