Good Theater Presents the East Coast Premiere Of BOXES By Jule Selbo

Good Theater continues its 18th season with the East Coast premiere of the psychological thriller BOXES by Jule Selbo. The production opens November 6th and plays through December 1st, 2019 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

What is there in the darkness of a box that may reveal one's deepest hopes and nightmares? A game of cat-and-mouse that is a compelling page-turner for the stage! Sigourney, a self-effacing medical student aspiring for affirmation in all the wrong places, finds herself working for a man of great reputation and personal power who challenges, excites, and stimulates in her visions of enduring happiness. BOXES originally premiered in Los Angeles at Theatre West, earning great critical acclaim. Audiences will be kept on their toes as they follow Sigourney down the rabbit hole of this twisting thriller.

BOXES stars Good Theater favorites Hannah Daly as Sigourney Cushing, Thomas Ian Campbell as Marvin, and Sally Wood as Dr. Kelly Banford. They are joined by Good Theater newcomers Ashanti Williams as Dr. Robert Eden, and Dalton Kimball as Clifford. Good Theater co-founder Stephen Underwood directs, and Meaghan Lydon stage manages. BOXES will feature costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, scenic design by Stephen Underwood, and props by Jared Mongeau.

BOXES plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($25), Thursdays at 7:00 ($25), Fridays at 7:30 ($25), Saturdays at 3:00 ($32) and 7:30 ($32) and Sundays at 2:00 ($32). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

Originally from Fargo, North Dakota, Jule Selbo recently transplanted from California to Portland, Maine. Her screenwriting credits (spanning over two decades) in film and television include George Lucas' YOUNG INDIANA JONES CHRONICLES, HBO's WOMEN BEHIND BARS, George Romero's TALES FROM THE DARKSIDE and MONSTERS, Disney's HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME PART DEUX and CINDERELLA II, Aaron Spelling's MELROSE PLACE, Fox's SPACE ABOVE AND BEYOND, and MRS. CALIBAN for Paramount, the television series HERCULES produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, the feature film HARD PROMISES, starring Sissy Spacek, and more. She has worked as a screenwriter, writer/producer in live action and animation, in feature film and in television. Selbo's play BOXES was originally produced by Theatre West in Los Angeles and directed by Mary Lou Belli. Other plays include her one-act OPEN DOOR (Theatre West 2014), THE WEDDING (Actors Theatre of Louisville One Act Festival, 1988), ISOLATE (Westbeth Theatre, Theatre 6470, recipient of the Best New Play Award from Los Angeles Women in Theatre in 1992), NO STRANGER (Annenberg Playhouse), TWO NOT SO TALL WOMEN (Interact Theatre), BOILING POINT (New York No Smoking Playhouse), DR. FEDDER (Actors Theatre of Louisville Children's Theatre Tour). Plays presented in workshop readings include LAKE GIRL(Alaska's Last Frontier Theatre Conference, Theatre West and NYC's Ensemble Studio Theatre's Octoberfest). LAKE GIRLS is scheduled for its world premiere in Portland, ME in 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You